Leesa Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

May 19, 2023 Wellness

So what's the story with the Lisa lineup of mattresses? Lisa is an ultra popular brand and they make several different mattresses and we're gonna talk about all of them in today's video. Now I'm not gonna get into a ton of detail about each and every bed from Lisa. In today's video, we have done pretty extensive individual reviews of each one, so make sure you look down below in the trip to one more info. This is gonna be more of a primer on Lisa as a whole, and let's just dive right into it by covering the general policies you should expect should you decide to order a mattress from Lisa. This is gonna be stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now, Lisa did send us out their mattresses for free so we could test them out and tell you about 'em, but if you get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. Speaker 1: This is how the vast majority of mattresses are shipped these days, and Lisa was one of the original online exclusive mattress brands, [00:01:00] and so they kind of helped pioneer the whole bed in a box thing. It's pretty easy to unbox a mattress. You just bring the box inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic wrapping, and then you watch your mattress inflate. Now there's a few things I do wanna mention. If you are gonna be in boxing a mattress like this, I recommend enlisting someone else to help you. Just makes the whole process go a lot more smoothly and right when you unbox a mattress, there's a really good chance the bed is gonna look a little misshapen and it's probably gonna feel really soft. Like if you lay down on it, you're gonna sink all the way down to your foundation or your floor. Speaker 1: This is perfectly [00:01:30] normal. You shouldn't worry about it. It's just because the bed has been compressed in that plastic wrapping for so long and need some time to fully inflate and reach his proper furnace level. Once the bed arrives at your door, that's when your trial period of 100 nights begins with all the beds from Lisa. So you get a little bit over three months to sleep on the bed at home to really determine whether or not you like it and you wanna keep it. If you decide that you don't, for whatever reason, you can return it within the trial window and get a full refund. But if you wind up keeping the bed, you're looking at a 10-year warranty across the board. So that's all the policy stuff. We'll try and link more of the specifics down below in the description if you're curious, but that's [00:02:00] not really why you're watching this video. Speaker 1: You wanna know about the beds themselves, and we're gonna start with Lisa's most affordable mattress option and work our way up, which means if we're gonna be starting with the Lisa's studio, now the studio is often a forgotten mattress because it's kind of overshadowed by the Lisa Original, which is ultra popular, but there's a lot to like about the Lisa Studio. This is a 10 inch thick, three layer all foam mattress, which means it doesn't use any coils. There are some coil hybrid beds later on in Lisa's line, which we'll get into. But the Lisa Studio is an all foam mattress, so you have dense support foam at the bottom, [00:02:30] and then you have two layers of comfort foam. One is a more responsive transition layer right above the support foam, and then you have more of a classic memory foam on top. Now it's not gonna really feel like a traditional memory foam mattress like your nectars or your Tempur-pedics, but you are gonna be getting more of that responsive memory foam feel with the Lisa Studio. Speaker 1: I imagine a lot of people who enjoy the feel of memory foam will really like the feel of the Lisa Studio. Overall. You're gonna be getting more of a responsive memory foam feel on the Lisa Studio because the memory foam itself is just a bit more responsive than your more [00:03:00] traditional memory foam, and you have that much more responsive layer underneath. I think memory foam fans will enjoy the feel of the Lisa Studio, and even if you're not a strict fan of memory foam, they'll probably find it to be generally pretty accommodating. When it comes to firmness, we have it at slightly firmer than a medium, somewhere between a medium and a medium firm, which means it's gonna be pretty good for back stomach and combination sleepers and probably most side sleepers in general side sleepers prefer a softer mattress. And we generally recommend if you are a primary side sleeper to look for a mattress that's at least a medium, [00:03:30] if not a little bit softer. Speaker 1: But I don't think you'll have any serious issues on the Lisa Studio unless you are very lightweight and this is the most affordable mattress from Lisa. Even before factoring in discounts, you're looking at only 800 bucks, which makes it very competitively priced, especially for such a reputable brand like Lisa. Let's move on to the Lisa Original, which is easily their most popular mattress. And this mattress is gonna be constructed a little bit differently than the Lisa's studio. You're still looking at a 10 inch thick three layer foam mattress, but the top comfort layers are actually reversed. So you have the more sink in memory foam layer as the transition layer, and then the more responsive comfort foam on top as the primary comfort layer. This means instead of the responsive memory foam feel you get on the Lisa's studio, you get more of a soft neutral feel on the original. Lisa. This type of feel is just very accommodating and it doesn't really skew one way or the other. Not really a distinctive feel. And this is just to appeal to the widest variety of sleepers out there and nine outta 10 people who try a mattress like Lisa think it's pretty nice. It might not be precisely what you're looking for, but you should be able to at least get by on it if not really enjoy it. When it comes to firmness, we have the original lease mattress at a flat medium on our firm to scale, which means it should be generally accommodating for all sleeper types, including side sleepers. And the price point of the lease original has actually crept up over the years and is noticeably more expensive than the lease of studio before factoring in discounts. You're looking at about 1300 bucks for a queen, but Lisa tends to offer super discounts on the Lisa original in comparison to the studio, and I think most of the area you'll be paying around 1100 bucks, [00:05:00] which is pretty in line with a lot of beds in this category. Speaker 1: Also, pretty recently, Lisa introduced a hybrid version of this mattress just called the original hybrid, and pretty much all it does is it subs out the support foam at the bottom for a layer of pocketed coils. Now, pocketed coils are quite a bit different than your traditional inner springs. Instead of being one big interconnected unit, they're actually individually wrapped and lightly woven together, which means you're gonna get nearly identical levels of support while doing a lot better job at isolating motion. Pretty much all hybrid beds [00:05:30] these days use pocket coils instead of inner springs because they're pretty much superior in every way. Now, the way it's gonna affect the mattress itself is the feels just gonna be a little bit more responsive. So if you're more of a combo sleeper who likes to rotate between sleeping positions, a hybrid bed like this might be worth upgrading. Speaker 1: Two, because you just get a little more balance in your mattress. Plus, we generally recommend if you are a heavier individual somewhere around 220 pounds or more to get a hybrid mattress like this, just because the coils provide more long-term support and durability in comparison [00:06:00] to a foam. You'll probably be fined on an foam mattress if you're heavier for a number of years, but you obviously want your mattress to last as long as possible. So that's kind of why we recommend getting a hybrid. The hybrid version of the original might just be a hair firmer, probably closer to the firmness of the Lisa studio, but I think it's a pretty small difference. And the only other thing I can think of that might be improved by the hybrid is increased edge support. Edge support is pretty important for couples, especially if you're sharing like a clean size bed or even a full and you wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the bed. Speaker 1: You don't wanna get that roll-off [00:06:30] sensation if you're sleeping on the outer edges and the coils along the edges of the original hybrid are actually extra reinforced, which is always nice, you'll be paying a bit extra for the original hybrid in comparison to the off foam version about 200 bucks more. That's pretty standard for most brands that their hybrid version's gonna be more expensive than the off foam version. The next bed from Lisa we need to talk about is the Shapira hybrid. Interestingly enough, this was originally called the Shapira and then they called it the Lisa Hybrid and then they went back to Sapi, but it's called the Shapira Hybrid. Now the Lisa Shapira hybrid is gonna be fairly similar to [00:07:00] the original hybrid we just talked about. Only you're getting some additional layers of foams and the bed is actually gonna be a bit more breathable and sleep a little bit more temperature neutral. Speaker 1: All of the beds from Lisa in our opinion, will sleep temperature neutral. There's not really any active cooling elements in the mattress that's gonna help you sleep. Notice will be cooler at night, but they're all pretty breathable. And the top layer of comfort foam on the Lisa Shapira hybrid is actually perforated, which means you should be able to get a little bit extra airflow and a coil mattress like this is just gonna be a little bit better airflow [00:07:30] by default because there's less surface area for air to travel through with coils as opposed to foam. You're still gonna be getting that nice accommodating soft neutral foam feel on the lease of superior hybrid that you would expect to find on the original Lisa mattress. You are gonna have an extra layer of foam in there, which should give you some additional pressure relief, but I'd say the overall feel is gonna be pretty similar. Speaker 1: Price-wise at Queen Size Shapira hybrid will retail for around $2,000. However, once you're factoring in discounts, that should come down to around 1700 bucks, which puts it in a similar pricing category to beds like [00:08:00] wink, bed and sofa, which are two of our favorite hybrid mattresses. So I think the Shapira overall is a pretty decent value. And then the last most expensive and most luxurious bed from Lisa is gonna be their legend hybrid mattress. This is, in our opinion, Lisa's best mattress for side sleepers cuz firmness wise we rate it right between a medium and a medium soft. This means you're gonna be getting a lot of pressure relief for those hips and shoulders if you spend the majority of the night on your side, but it's also not gonna be so soft that you can spend some of the night on your stomach or your back if you're more of a combo sleeper. Speaker 1: Now when it comes [00:08:30] to pricing, you're looking at about 2,600 bucks for a queen, which is pretty expensive, but this bed seems to be on steeper discounts most of the year. And once you're factoring in those discounts, I would expect you should pay around 2100 for it. I would describe the feel of the lease legend mattress to be pretty similar to the beds we talked about already, that nice soft accommodate a neutral foam feel. But the Lisa Legend does something pretty interesting under the hood. So this bed actually has a zone support construction, which means that in the center third of the mattress, it's gonna be a little bit firmer, so you get more support in the center third of your body, [00:09:00] which is where you carry the majority of your weight, and then a bit more pressure relief on the outer edges. The bed achieves this in a pretty interesting way. Speaker 1: So on the outer thirds of the bed, there's actually micro coils, which adds to the pressure relief. And then in that center third uses foam. We haven't really observed many mattresses that have this sort of mixed design with micro coils and foam and more micro coils in the same layer of the mattress. It's pretty interesting. Then there's a few things I wanna talk about for Lisa as a brand. They're actually a certified B corporation and do a lot of charitable donations. For every 10 bed sold. They actually donate one. There are a lot of brands that do stuff like this, but Lisa is very outspoken about it and you can read about it on their website. And that leads us with the question, which one of these five Lisa mattresses should you be thinking about first? And I would say most people who are shopping for Lisa Mattress will probably be really happy with the Lisa Original. It's the most popular for a reason. It's super accommodating with its firmness and feel, and it is very reasonably competitively priced. However, if you know you like the idea of a memory foam bed, maybe check out the lease studio and you can save quite a bit of money. And if you know you want a hybrid bed, then you have two good options there. And if you know you're a strict side sleeper and you have a bit more money to spend, I think you're really gonna like the least legend.