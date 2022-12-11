Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit 10:34 Watch Now

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Dec 11, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: My name's Andy, and today I'm learning to pilot this 9,000 pound me suit from Exo Sapien. [00:00:30] This is Prosthesis from Exo Sapien Technologies. This is not some art project. This is a 9,000 pound mech suit. It can walk, it can scale hills, it can crush things, and I'm about to attempt to learn how to pilot it from Ironman [00:01:00] to Pacific Rim, all the way back to aliens. For decades, we've gotten glimpses from Hollywood at what human powered exoskeletons could look like. But this isn't science fiction. Prosthesis is an 18 foot tall, 15 foot wide human driven me prosthesis can run, climb, lift cars, it can even cross rivers, but [00:01:30] it can't do any of that on its own. No prosthesis is powered by a lithium ion battery. It takes a specially trained pilot to control. Its four identical legs. And today that pilot is me. Speaker 2: Woo. Speaker 1: <laugh> Exo Sapien, co-founder Jonathan Tippet. Spent more than a decade designing and building prosthesis. What inspired you to make this Speaker 3: Suit? So I wanted to make a machine that sort of captured that age old pursuit of human skill and mastery, but combined [00:02:00] it with super modern technology in a, in a novel way that was not automated. And I spent a good four years just doing engineering calculations, dreaming up the design and the architecture. And, you know, it started out being sort of a gorilla themed project, and then I, I realized it was a sport and then it took on a sports machine. Look, Speaker 3: You're connected to the machine through all four of your limbs. Your arms operate these two outside legs with the red stripes on them, and your legs operate the [00:02:30] two big tubular legs that you see in the closer to the center of the machine. These are the bumper bars. These are the hardest working part of the machine. That's what you fall on when you fall over. The whole sort of concept of these machines is that the pilot is in control. And the question we ask new pilots is what skills do they have that they think might lend themselves to being a good Mac pilot? People with good body awareness, just, you know, gym, gymnasts, snowboarders, uh, motocross [00:03:00] riders, uh, mountain bikers, that, that tends to have a correlation. Having good rhythm, like if you're a good dancer or you play a musical instrument, that seems to help because there's a, there's a rhythmic element to the kinematics of the machine then. All Speaker 1: Right, well, if dancing skills are an indicator, I'm in some serious trouble, but I think I'm ready to give it a go. So if you're ready to teach me, let's do this. Speaker 3: Absolutely. Let's strap you in. Speaker 1: All right. Speaker 3: [00:03:30] Okay. Your legs are locked in. All right. And then your arm, your forearms going here, and there's your grips. That's your piloting position. Speaker 1: I feel like a pilot. Speaker 3: <laugh>, one thing we've done lately is, um, a ride along, which is actually kind of fun. Speaker 1: This will kind of be like having the training wheels on. Speaker 3: Yeah. <laugh>. Yeah. You'll hit cowboy move. Speaker 4: Oh, Speaker 3: [00:04:00] That's why it's called cowboy mode. Yeah. <laugh> nice and Speaker 1: Easy. Okay. All right. Speaker 3: And then slowly down, I'm gonna get out now. <laugh>. [00:04:30] So it's a light touch. Speaker 1: It's a really light touch. Yeah. Speaker 3: Wow. So it's not that you're struggling to lift it. The the key is control and, and smoothness. Yeah. That's what the game naming of the game is for all these drugs. All right. Yeah. Okay. Speaker 1: That's just like the first time my dad tried to teach me to drive <laugh>. Yeah. I'm gonna get outta the car now. Speaker 3: <laugh>. All right. All right. The me is yours. Speaker 1: All right. Speaker 3: [00:05:00] So we'll do five more and then we'll do a check-in. That's great. Notable improvement from, uh, push up one to push up five. How you feeling? Speaker 1: It's funny. On the way down, you can almost let gravity, it almost feels like you're letting gravity do the work. You just give it a really light touch the way up, it seems to kind of fight you [00:05:30] a little bit more. Speaker 3: Yeah. You're more in control, which means it's more demanding on the way up, thinking about operating the controls and not the machine, because the machine is a big, complex thing. All your body can really relate to is the controls. Okay. So I think you got front pushups sufficiently mastered to move on to back pushups. All right. Mecca is yours. Nice. [00:06:00] You got that one under your belt real quick. I'd say that's, that's, that's good enough. Speaker 1: That felt great. Speaker 3: Well, let's get you standing up. All Speaker 1: Right. Here we go. Speaker 2: Good. Speaker 3: Perfect. [00:06:30] Yeah. Woo. He's up. Speaker 1: <laugh>. Woohoo. Speaker 3: <laugh>. Speaker 1: All right. Wow. Speaker 3: Welcome to the me pilots club. <laugh>. Speaker 1: Feel like a me pilot. Speaker 3: And then just reverse that. Go nose first. [00:07:00] Beautiful. Smooth as silk. All at once. All at once. Speaker 1: <laugh>. All right guys. No laughing. Speaker 2: <laugh>. Speaker 3: That's great. Woo. Nice. Speaker 1: They're not fighting each other, but they're all feel like they're going in different directions a little Speaker 3: Bit. Yeah. Just do a, do a couple of squats and then you can start playing with it a bit. Speaker 2: [00:07:30] <laugh>. Speaker 3: That's great. That's a, that's a good place to conclude. Lesson one. You did awesome. Fantastic. Straight to Standing, man. That was awesome. Speaker 1: That is a wild [00:08:00] feeling. This is, this is insane. This is one of the most fun things I've ever done. Speaker 3: Right on. Speaker 1: Okay. You're probably wondering how long it took me to, you know, make the me actually walk. Well, we never got there. For most trainees, it takes days before their walking in prosthesis. But there was one more thing we wanted to see before calling it a day. Speaker 3: You wanna watch me flip a car? Speaker 1: Let's do it. Even though the point of today was to experience what it's like [00:08:30] to pilot a giant me suit, we weren't gonna pass up an opportunity to see prosthesis destroy something. Since this was more advanced piloting than my few hours of training would cover, Jonathan agreed to show us how it's done. [00:09:00] So what's next for Exo sapien and its giant me suit, Jonathan says, the next generation mech will make this one look like an antique smaller and three or four times more powerful. The ultimate goal is to turn me suit piloting into [00:09:30] a professional sport. He plans to bring in pro athletes with different backgrounds and let them face off in metal on metal competitions. The picture American Ninja Warrior meets monster trucks like giant obstacle courses, puzzles like physical, giant, physical puzzles, balance beams, objects to move outta the way. Three or four of these things going head to head, shoulder to shoulder to get across a course.