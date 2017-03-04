Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Leaked footage of the Galaxy S8, Nintendo says dead pixels are normal: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Leaked footage of the Galaxy S8, Nintendo says dead pixels are normal1:22 /
In today's tech news a footage leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S8, Reddit users complain about dead pixels on the Nintendo Switch and Elon Musk might be boring in LA.
Share (0)
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 is less than a month away and leaks are coming thick and fast including this very short unofficial video on YouTube that appears to show-off the rumored edge-to-edge display and black of a home button. We'll find out if the rumors are true when Samsung drops the real thing on the 29th of March. Nintendo Switch owners are taking to Reddit with reports of dead pixels on their devices built in screens. Frustratingly though, Nintendo's online troubleshooting page informed Switch fans that stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect. And finally, electric car and space rocket entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted and image of a baseball cap featuring an image of The Boring Company. The Tesla CEO has been talking recently about his idea for alleviating L.A's infamous traffic congestion by digging tunnels. Is this a sign that the tech superstar's next project could be underground? Stay up to date by downloading the CNET Tech Today app available for iOS and Android. [BLANK_AUDIO]