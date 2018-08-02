Your video, "Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools"
Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools

Today's biggest tech stories include US lawmakers asking tech executives to testify (again) about the fight against election meddling Plus: Facebook and Instagram add tools to help us all cut down on our social media time and Tesla announces its Q2 2018...
This is Cnet and here's the stories that matter right now. It looks like Google, Facebook and Twitter will be headed back to Capital Hill. Sundar Pichai, Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey have been invited to testify before the US Senate Intelligence committee about Russian meddling in the 2016 16 presidential election. Senator Mark Warner says, the committee wants to hear about each companies plans in place to prevent coordinated disinformation campaigns. The hearing takes place on September fifth. Speaking of Facebook, the company implemented updates to help users limit how much time they spent on its apps. Facebook and Instagram received tools that allow users to see how much time they spend using [MUSIC] Using each app, as well as the ability to set daily limits. It features Chrome as tech companies grapple with how to handle digital detox for its users. And finally Tesla's second quarter earnings are in. The company reported automotive revenue of approximately $3.4 biliion last quarter coming off of meeting its qual of producing five thousand model 3 vehicles a week. Tesla remains confident it will turn a profit in Q3 and Q4 with a 6,000 a week model through production goal by end of August, and a 10,000 a week production goal by end of year. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in Apple or Google Play stores.

