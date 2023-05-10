Latex vs. Memory Foam: Which Foam Should You Be Sleeping On?
Speaker 1: You sleep on one every night, but do you really know what the materials are inside of your mattress? Hi, I'm Kenzie, and today I'm gonna unveil the mystery behind two of the most common bedding materials found in today's mattresses. You're probably most familiar with memory foam. It's a household name by now. Fun fact. It was actually created by NASA scientists to help astronauts feel more comfortable in their seats as they blasted through space one Speaker 2: Zero lift off. We have all this Speaker 1: Off. The material you may not be familiar with [00:00:30] is latex foam, and I'm not talking about the stuff from cat woman's catsuit. Speaker 1: Natural latex foam is sourced from the sap of a rubber tree. It makes for a durable and supple bedding material. It also looks like a sponge with a bunch of holes throughout. Like anything, latex foam and memory foam have their pros and cons. Memory foam is known for its pressure relieving qualities. It really molds around the curves of your body leaving an impression within the foam. However, cheaper memory foams [00:01:00] aren't very breathable and they can be known for retaining heat. It can also be difficult for a combination sleeper to sleep on memory foam, especially if the foam's particularly viscous. Switching to the other side of the bed. Latex foam is more durable, sleep's cooler, and when it's made from natural and organic materials, it's actually antimicrobial and hypoallergenic too. However, it's on the firm end of the spectrum most of the time. And if you're sleeping on a natural organic latex mattress, it's gonna be more expensive. Speaker 1: I'm a big [00:01:30] fan of latex foam cuz me and my partner both sleep hot and I also think it's really comfortable without having to sacrifice support. It's also appealing to people who need a firmer mattress, like back and stomach sleepers, or people who just prefer to live a natural lifestyle. Memory foam is best for people who suffer from joint pain or really like getting comfortable and nestled inside their mattress. It's like the bed is giving you a little hug. Many brands nowadays though, do offer different kinds of memory foams, so you don't get that stuck in [00:02:00] the mud feeling or feeling like you're sinking into a hole. Now you know the main differences between latex foam and memory foam. If you're looking for a more in-depth explanation, keep reading on below.

