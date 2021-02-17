LastPass cuts back free service, iPhone display rumors

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. LastPass has announced big changes to its free service from next month, starting March 16. Users will have to choose between managing their passwords on either desktop or mobile. subscribers, to the free service will also lose email support. Free users won't be locked out, but we'll need a paid subscription starting at $3 a month to get the full features. The next iPhone could get some major screen updates. According to tech like Max Weinbach of everything Apple Pro, the iPhone 13 will feature an always on OLED display with a 120 Hertz refresh rate. The feature is similar to what's available on Android phones and would keep the clock and battery charge visible on the lock screen, while notifications would pop up as they arrive. Wind Back also hinted at new camera features including portrait mode for videos. Apple has not commented on the rumors. SpaceX successfully launched its latest batch of Starling satellites but appears to have lost its Falcon nine rocket in the process. The company live streamed the launch late on Monday night, but the stream showed of flesh on the side of the drone ship at the moment the rocket was supposed to land, indicating it may have crashed in the ocean. SpaceX has seen plenty of crushes while testing its starship in Texas, but it's the first time the Falcon 9 has missed its landing in the past year. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c|net

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

98 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1430 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

All the new trailers announced at Nintendo's latest Switch event

18:25

Mario Golf Super Rush trailer revealed

2:20

Nintendo reveals The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer

4:07

Inside ServerDomes: What makes it more efficient than traditional data centers

6:20

What does the Biden administration mean for Big Tech

3:43

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

I test-drove a Boston Dynamics Spot robot from 3,000 miles away

10:00

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Boston Dynamics gives Spot a robotic arm

5:26

Comparing Galaxy Buds Pro to AirPods Pro

17:48

The BMW M2 CS is as good as it gets but it'll cost you

11:52

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance

4:24

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G

9:37

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (AR trailer)

0:30

Clubhouse explained

11:19

Hands-on with Xiaomi's Mi 11

4:46

Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12

13:57

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead uses Alexa to make mornings fun

5:08

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06