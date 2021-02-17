LastPass cuts back free service, iPhone display rumors
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
LastPass has announced big changes to its free service from next month, starting March 16.
Users will have to choose between managing their passwords on either desktop or mobile.
subscribers, to the free service will also lose email support.
Free users won't be locked out, but we'll need a paid subscription starting at $3 a month to get the full features.
The next iPhone could get some major screen updates.
According to tech like Max Weinbach of everything Apple Pro, the iPhone 13 will feature an always on OLED display with a 120 Hertz refresh rate.
The feature is similar to what's available on Android phones and would keep the clock and battery charge visible on the lock screen, while notifications would pop up as they arrive.
Wind Back also hinted at new camera features including portrait mode for videos.
Apple has not commented on the rumors.
SpaceX successfully launched its latest batch of Starling satellites but appears to have lost its Falcon nine rocket in the process.
The company live streamed the launch late on Monday night, but the stream showed of flesh on the side of the drone ship at the moment the rocket was supposed to land, indicating it may have crashed in the ocean.
SpaceX has seen plenty of crushes while testing its starship in Texas, but it's the first time the Falcon 9 has missed its landing in the past year.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c|net
