Last-minute gifts you can give from anywhere

This is C net and if you're in need of a last minute gift, here are a few digital gift ideas that can save the day.
Gift cards can be sent electronically when you can't be there in person.
You just need to know the recipients email address.
Go beyond retail and consider gifting digital services and experiences you can gift someone a subscription to Disney Plus or Netflix Apple music or Spotify Amazon Prime is also giftable.
Give a subscription for the mind a year of access to video courses on Master Class offers lessons for every skill level from a list experts in their fields Many of which are famous faces.
Video games can also be gifted digitally for some consoles and for PC gamers, you just better know what system they play on.
Amazon ebooks can also be gifted and arrive on the day you choose, or save someone the trouble of making dinner with food delivery service mailed to their door.
And if the food is really good, maybe throw in a subscription to a workout class service, and you don't need special equipment to enjoy many of the options out there.
