The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Land Rover's Explore phone is here for your crazy outdoor hobby "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Land Rover's Explore phone is here for your crazy outdoor hobby

Looking for a new buddy for your next expedition? This rugged phone is your friend.
1:42 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Are you an outdoor explorer in need of a rugged phone? Say hello to the Land Rover Explore, built by British manufacturer Bullet, the Explore is a device for people who need a phone that won't conk out at the first sign of a rainstorm or blizzard. Design keys pay homage to the Land Rover Discovery through the speaker grill, the grooves on the back. Which mirror those on the cars roof. And the headlight effect around the camera. [MUSIC] The explorer is one tough nut. With an IP68, water and dust proof rating. It also undergoes extensive drop testing way beyond those of a normal phone. When it comes to interface, the Explorer's is as close to Vanilla Android as possible. It arrives running Nougat, but an Oreo upgrade is planned. A number of special features make it the perfect phone for the outdoor explorer, including an SOS torch, red screen mode which makes it easier to use at night, and an outdoor apps portal. A dashboard with access to advanced weather metrics through the onboard thermometer can also be customized according to the outdoor activity. of your choice. Powering this bad boy is a giant battery that immediately doubles as soon as you snap on the magnetic adventure pack. Hidden inside this is an advance ceramic GPS antenna. The kind you'd usually find in a top [UNKNOWN] Combine this with premium maps, courtesy of View Ranger And you'll only have yourself to blame if you get lost on the mountain side. The Land Rover explorer will be available in Europe this April for 599 pounds, or 649 euros, with the adventure pack included. US launch is planned for later this year but details remain under wraps for now. [BLANK_AUDIO]

New releases

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video