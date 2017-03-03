Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Kwikset wants to Convert your dumb deadbolt into a smart one: First Look
For $150, the Kwikset Kevo Convert will clamp onto your existing door lock and let you replace your key with your phone.
[MUSIC] I'm here at my home's front door where I've been busy testing out a smartlock. It's not that dumb dead bolt rather a retrofit device that is attached to it on the inside of the door. It's called the quick set key volt convert. And with it, I can use the key-go app to lock or unlock my door with just a tap. At 150 bucks the [UNKNOWN] convert is a little bit less expensive than other smart locks, most of which cost at least two hundred dollars and over about a week of testing it worked really well. Installation was a breeze thanks to the [UNKNOWN] app illustrated. instructions. All you really need is a **** driver and about 10 to 20 minutes of your time. And don't worry if you don't use a quick set dead ball, the key [INAUDIBLE] actually comes with multiple sets of parts and adapters that will let it work with a wide variety of common residential locks. So why would you want to give your dumb dead ball to brain? well for one it'll let you use your phone to get in if you ever forget your Your key or if you just need to check whether you locked the door or not after you climbed into bed. It'll also let you share digital app enabled access with others. You can share as many of these e-keys as you like and they can even come with time restrictions or expiration dates. Now pardon the pun but there are also a couple of key limitations here. First of all, the kevo convert uses Bluetooth Which means that you can't control it remotely if you're outside of the bluetooth range. You can by the Kevo Plus Wi-Fi gateway to fix that and access it from anywhere, but that'll cost you another $100 bucks. And, while the Kevo Convert will connect with a couple of notable third party products and services, including Nest, those connections seem pretty shallow to me. For example, you can collect the lock with IFT, but you can only use it to trigger your IFT residence. You can't use those hit recipes to trigger the lock. You also can't connect the Kevo Convert to any other larger smart home platforms, no smart things, no Wink, no Apple Home Kit Support, and sorry Alexa but it doesn't work with you either. All of that adds up to a pretty basic smart lock that might be a really good fit for renters To are allowed to ditch their existing dead bolt but, a $150 still awfully expensive to me and probably not enough of a discount to keep me from spending a little more in something better with features and integrations. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]