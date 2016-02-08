Your video, "Klipsch Groove: 'Insanely powerful' mini Bluetooth speaker "
Klipsch Groove: 'Insanely powerful' mini Bluetooth speaker

With a 3-inch driver and two passive bass radiators, Klipsch's new Groove packs some punch. But just how much?
This is the Klipsch Groove, a mini Bluetooth speaker that costs $100 and packs a good punch for its size. What makes it special? Well it's got some heft to it weighing in at 1.7 pounds and has a durable splashproof design, and battery life is rated at 8 hours. Which should get you through most of the day. I like that Klipsch didn't make this a stereo speaker, as it is these types of small portable speakers never have any stereo separation and Klipsch has gone with one large three inch. Inch driver and a couple of side firing passive bass radiators that allow the speaker to produce a decent amount of bass. There's no speaker phone which is a little strange considering this speaker would look at home on an office desk But it's got a pause play button and volume controls on top of the speaker and audio input behind a gasket on back next to the micro USB charging port. Like with a lot of these small bluetooth speakers the group sounds quite good with summer tracks, but runs into trouble as higher volumes with other tracks. Even so, I like this speaker, and liked it better than Klipsch's earlier gig speaker I reviewed, but as crowded as the Bluetooth speaker market is, the Groove will probably have to get closer a $100 price point to find its groove in the marketplace. I'm David Carnoy. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

