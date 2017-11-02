HolidayBuyer's Guide
Kind of like a cheaper Pixel 2

The low-key HTC U11 Life phone brings squeezable sides for less.
[MUSIC] Sometimes you don't need the best phone with the most impressive specs. Sometimes what you really need is a pretty good phone with pretty good specs, at a damn good price. That's exactly what's the HTC U 11 LIFE S4, it looks almost identical to the powerful and beautiful U 11, that comes in smaller with more relaxed hardware specs. It really is a mini U 11 down to that gorgeous blue color and those squeezable sides. Just like with the U 11, you can program the phone to open up to two different apps when you give it a squeeze. Like the camera for example. Squeeze once to open it, and squeeze again to take a photo. You can long squeeze to flip it over to selfie mode. Warning though, your shot may not be totally in focus. You can also open Google Voice search, the flashlight, the browser, or any other app. The U11 life has a 16 megapixel lens on both the front and the back. There's no fancy portrait mode and photos won't be as crisp and as detailed as some high end cameras, but They're good enough for posting online and sending to family and friends. Despite the few trades off with battery life and processing speed, you'll still get a fair amount in here. Instead of glass backing, you'll have acrylic and there's no head side jack, but the U11 life is water resistent and come with a pair of noise-canceling headphones in the box. They plug right in to the USB C port. There's also a micro SD card slot option to boost the phone's 32 GB of internal storage. The U 11 Life starts out with the Android Nugget, but will update to Android Oreo by the end of November. Look, it's It's pretty, and the price is more than reasonable. If you're looking for a low key phone, that still makes a statement, you'll want to keep this one in the running. [MUSIC]

