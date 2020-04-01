Keep in touch with loved ones while keeping your distance
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Whether your friend is down the street or across the country, there are so many great tools for keeping in touch.
Apple iPhone users are likely already familiar with FaceTime the free Apple app that allows you to make voice or video calls with up to 32 contacts at a time.
For Android users a similar app for voice and video calls is Google duo.
It's also free and lets you chat with up to eight friends at a time.
If you need to reach someone overseas, try the apps, Whatsapp or Viber, to talk text or video call International phone calls start at nine bucks a month with Viber.
But your texting group can be as large as you like.
Group chatting is limited to 256 people with Whatsapp, but it works over your cellular network.
So calls and texts are free.
WhatsApp users will also enjoy Facebook portal.
Since it's a device set up in your home.
It's slightly less portable, but still a free way to share photos, videos and make voice and video calls with anyone, not just your Facebook friends.
The screen starts at $129.
Skype is still a totally viable option in the service, people have been using for more than 15 years.
Enjoy the free app on your phone or computer.
If you're trying to keep in touch with colleagues, many companies turn to Zoom or Microsoft teams for video conferencing calls.
Both surfaces have free options to try out but offer more features when you start paying a monthly fee.
And of course, you can always just pick up the phone and make a call in the San Francisco Bay Area.
I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET, for CBS News.
[SOUND]
Up Next
Get the right tech to help you work from home
1:32
Educational resources for kids
1:34
Tech to care for a loved one
1:24
Comparing high-end phones and their excellent cameras
1:16
How to save money on vacation home rental sites
1:21
How to choose the right outdoor security camera for you