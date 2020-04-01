Keep in touch with loved ones while keeping your distance

Transcript
[MUSIC] Whether your friend is down the street or across the country, there are so many great tools for keeping in touch. Apple iPhone users are likely already familiar with FaceTime the free Apple app that allows you to make voice or video calls with up to 32 contacts at a time. For Android users a similar app for voice and video calls is Google duo. It's also free and lets you chat with up to eight friends at a time. If you need to reach someone overseas, try the apps, Whatsapp or Viber, to talk text or video call International phone calls start at nine bucks a month with Viber. But your texting group can be as large as you like. Group chatting is limited to 256 people with Whatsapp, but it works over your cellular network. So calls and texts are free. WhatsApp users will also enjoy Facebook portal. Since it's a device set up in your home. It's slightly less portable, but still a free way to share photos, videos and make voice and video calls with anyone, not just your Facebook friends. The screen starts at $129. Skype is still a totally viable option in the service, people have been using for more than 15 years. Enjoy the free app on your phone or computer. If you're trying to keep in touch with colleagues, many companies turn to Zoom or Microsoft teams for video conferencing calls. Both surfaces have free options to try out but offer more features when you start paying a monthly fee. And of course, you can always just pick up the phone and make a call in the San Francisco Bay Area. I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET, for CBS News. [SOUND]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

86 episodes

Alphabet City

87 episodes

CNET Top 5

851 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1152 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Pandemic expert: The US can't claim to be surprised by coronavirus

36:50

Mark Cuban has the best advice ever for college students

14:38

T-Mobile and Sprint merger: What it means for you

3:52

Inside the war on facts

6:43

Studies test wearables as early coronavirus detection tools

5:16

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect

8:21

3 new Apple products and more on the way

8:28

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06

Pandemic expert: The US can't claim to be surprised by coronavirus

36:50

Inside the war on facts

6:43

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition: A slice of green heaven

6:10

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Comparing Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

7:26

Beats Powerbeats 4 review: Nice upgrade but is it worth it?

4:00

New XPS 13 is still my favorite 13-inch Windows laptop

5:04

Lenovo's Yoga C940 is 360 degrees of premium laptop

4:01

Huawei P40 Pro and Plus first impressions: CNET editors react

5:24

Hands-on with the Oppo Find X2 Pro

4:23

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06

Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

3:23

Bad news: You look like a loser on your webcam

7:47

Chrome: Tips and tricks to try now

1:57

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53