CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Judge to Trump: Start unblocking"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Judge to Trump: Start unblocking
A federal judge ruled that President Trump can't block Twitter users, even if they disagree with his politics.
1:04
/
May 23, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Judge to Trump: Start unblocking.
Coming up next
There's actually a return limit for Amazon
Privacy advocates have issues with Amazon's facial recognition...
Zuckerberg gives empty answers to EU Parliament
Mark Zuckerberg sure is saying he's sorry a lot
SpaceX launches 7 satellites in one mission
EU Parliament member to Zuck: Did you create a digital monster?
Facebook hearing at EU Parliament gets heated over style format
Zuck faces the EU over Cambridge Analytica flap
Yes, there's ANOTHER flaw discovered by Google and Microsoft
Zuck's mea culpa to EU Parliament
Latest
Tech Industry videos
YouTube Red gets revamped, OnePlus 6 arrives
3:47
May 22, 2018
We cover the most important news about Google, YouTube, Android and more in the first episode of Alphabet City. YouTube Premium rises...
Play video
How Amazon ships its biggest and bulkiest stuff
2:22
May 21, 2018
A look inside the company's warehouse in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Play video
Is Elon Musk promising too much with his LA underground tunnel transport?
1:15
May 21, 2018
A $1 trip on his futuristic ride seems too good to be true.
Play video
The Australian town ditching the power companies and going off-grid
3:38
May 21, 2018
Australia may be wedded to coal, but one town in the country's east wants to carve out its own future, no fossil fuels in sight.
Play video
Facebook suspends apps, Senate votes to stop net neutrality repeal
1:21
May 19, 2018
This week's major tech headlines include Facebook suspending over 200 apps due to misuse of data, the Senate's effort to preserve net...
Play video
Google to revamp YouTube Music, Red's holographic phone gets carrier partners
1:49
May 18, 2018
Today's major tech headlines include Google shaking up YouTube Music with a new app and desktop player coming soon. Meanwhile, Red's...
Play video
Elon Musk's Boring Company wants to build a 'weird little Disney ride' under LA
1:42
May 17, 2018
Where we're going, we don't need roads.
Play video
Uber, Facebook take their apology tours to TV ads
2:25
May 17, 2018
Looking to make nice after their respective scandals, the two companies promise to change.
Play video