Judge issues injunction against Uber and Lyft, WeChat ban could tank iPhone shipments in China
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
In a bloated Uber and Lyft.
A California judge ruled Monday that the ride hailing companies must start classifying their drivers as employees in the state.
This is something that companies have fought for years, because it would mean millions of dollars in added costs and a complete overhaul of their business.
San Francisco superior court judge said the injunction won't be enforced for 10 days, so as to give Uber and Lyft a chance to appeal the decision, something both companies said they'll do.
With all the drama over the President's threat to ban TikTok, tech watchers in the US haven't spent much time considering what a ban on 10 cents WeChat might lead to as well.
Well connected Apple analysts crunched the numbers and estimates iPhone sales could drop as much as 30% worldwide if a band goes into effect, other Apple products could see drops of up to 25% as well.
In a note to investors published by Apple insider and Mac rumors, Ming Chico wrote Since WeChat is very critical to Chinese users, integrating communications, payments, e-commerce, social software news, reading and productivity functions, we believe that the move will tank iPhone shipments in the Chinese market.
Finally, Microsoft is adding Project xCloud streaming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate earlier than expected.
With the feature opening in beta on Tuesday, users of the Xbox game pass beta app on Android will be able to test cloud streamed gaming from tomorrow, provided they're also an Xbox game pass ultimate subscriber.
It will be a way for the Xbox team to fine tune Project X cloud prior to its launch on September 15.
