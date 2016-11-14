Connect with us
DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?
DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?

First Look: DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?

If they build it, will they code? Real kids deliver a hands-on verdict.

What is the thing that you've been building. JMU robot. It's a t-rex and it's a robot and it's designed to move. Is that all this kit can do or can it do other things? It can kind of change into different things. There's a baby, there's a seal and there's a parrot. There's the penguin. There's the T-Rex which we did there. In an app called Build, it gives you instructions. There's a green bar showing you how much progress you have, and you can slide the green bar to just skip to points. And there's two arrows to [UNKNOWN]. You could move it around and then show the different angles. It was very helpful so like I could just swipe to kind of see which hole it was going to go in. We started from the very beginning just with one motor We didn't really need much help, a little bit of help. Some points it felt a little bit tricky so you did need a bit of parental help. Most of the time it was just like lego, you could just snap things on. You can code it to do stuff and there's actions you can do like moving forward. Moving backwards, moving side to side. And you can also make it do little funny dances and stuff if you are the best. So was it fun? Yes. Yes, it was very fun. It was awesome. It was a really good experience. And it taught me lots about robots.

December 24, 2016
DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?
1:37 December 24, 2016
If they build it, will they code? Real kids deliver a hands-on verdict.
