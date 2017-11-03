HolidayBuyer's Guide
Is the Xbox One X worth it?

The Xbox O X is undoubtedly a powerful console, but it comes at a premium price that's tough to justify.
Once only known by its code name project Scorpio Xbox's Step Up console is here and it's called the Xbox One X. Not to be confused with the Xbox One S. Now Microsoft is pitching this console has the most powerful home console ever they're not wrong it does have the best guts inside But a [INAUDIBLE] doesn't matter if there aren't a lot of exclusive games that you can only play on platform But we'll get to that a little later. The One X is to the Xbox One what the PlayStation 4 Pro is to the PS4. It's a step console that will play any Xbox One game and supports play on 4k TVs And let's you take advantage of tech like HDR, Ultra HD Blu-ray playback, and Dolby Atmos. Of course, games will need to have patches for the upgrade and not every Xbox One X game is guaranteed to have that, though it's safe to assume first party and most major titles will. [SOUND] We do know that Forza 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, Star Wars Battlefront II, Call of Duty World War II and many more will get the update. Now, at the time of this recording the only game we could test comparatively was Gears of War 4. Though many games will have Xbox One X updates on November 7, when this Consul launches. It took two for KTV's put them side by side and hook the Xbox One S. And the XBOX ONE X up to each of them. NOw, side by side the X definitely looks sharper and crisper. And when you compare HDR on on the XBox X and off on the XBOX ONE S, the difference is really noticeable as well. Now, just like play station for pro you're probably gonna have to choose how you want to game optimize in the settings. For Gears of War 4, we have the option to choose between 60 frames per second or overall increased visuals. If you don't already own an Xbox One, and you have a 4K tv or plan to own one soon, the X is probably for you, but it's not a slam dunk. It's tougher to recommend over someone looking to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro, which is actually $100 cheaper. And that doesn't even consider each platform's library either which pound for pound is more compelling on Sony's side right now. It might be worth waiting for an Xbox One X with a game bubble bin to improve the value out of the gate. [MUSIC]

