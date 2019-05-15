CNET News Video

Is Facebook spying on you?

Transcript
[MUSIC] For years there's been this conspiracy theory that if you have Facebook on your phone, the social network is eavesdropping on your conversations to serve you better ads whether it's for a new smartphone Car or food. Facebook has repeatedly denied that it does this but CNET we decided to put this theory to the test. [MUSIC] Eight reporters in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago had a series of conversation. And the topics were really random. We talked about chainsaws, skydiving, and online mattress companies. We wanted to see if we could get Facebook to serve us ads that we normally wouldn't see before. [MUSIC] So if Facebook was listening to our phones, they probably found our conversations really dull or boring For the most part, we didn't see a change from the ads we saw before and after the task. So I didn't see any ads for skydiving or chain saws, but I did see one ad for Casper mattresses including a creepy one that said, No, your phone's not listening to you. But I only saw that ad after I did a google search. We're back pain after sleeping and clicked on a site that had a Facebook Share button at the bottom. That's probably how Facebook got that information and my colleagues didn't get the same ad. Our test wasn't exhaustive or scientific, and we couldn't find evidence that Facebook was eavesdropping on our conversation. An expert said that Facebook are targeting is so strong that they really doesn't need to listen in on us
Tech IndustryFacebook

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

Disney is set to completely take over Hulu

2:05

Facebook's a giant, but its supporters don't think it needs to split up

2:15

Google's head of advertising calls for privacy, but not by default

1:25

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors

7:52

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

Toyota's new Supra comes out fighting on road and track

10:58

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

Android Q beta: What's new?

4:54

The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display

4:47

Google Search gets AR, and Google Lens wants to be your assistant

4:19

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01