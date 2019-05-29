iPhone XR vs. Galaxy S10E camera shootout

[MUSIC]
The iPhone 10 our Galaxy S 20 are wonderful phones bestowed upon us by the Apple and Samsung phone maker gods.
Each has the majesty and granddaughter of the iPhone tennis and Galaxy S 10.
For the most part, just not the price.
In fact, both phones cost just $750, which isn't cheap but isn't $1,000 either.
Both come in blue, but what I'm interested in is the cameras.
The iPhone XR has the exact same main camera as the iPhone XS.
It just lacks the telephoto camera.
The Galaxy X10I has two of the three Galaxy X10 real cameras, like the iPhone 10R it's missing a dedicated [UNKNOWN].
So both of these phones are around San Francisco for the past few weeks, a test and compare.
I have a confession to make.
Patrick Holland fell really hard for the Galaxy S10 ease wide angle camera.
Hey look I know why LG they got wide angles too but this one is just so much fun to use and I love the results.
Hey Jim q the wide angle footage.
Jim, you sent him a gun.
That's a great montage.
So the reason I like this ultra wide camera so much is the perspective it gives me.
I could take a picture of the main camera and then take the same photo with the ultra wide.
And it just kinda distorts things a little bit.
It kinda Ben's things and it's really cool and kinda refreshed point-of-view.
Also, it's great for when I'm at tight spot.
Here's a photo I took of a statue of K-2SO from Star Wars.
It was probably about seven feet tall or so but with the main camera, I couldn't get the statue entirely in the frame I tap on the icon switch to the ultra wide and band k two so is all there.
Samsung did a great job matching the main and ultra wide cameras, colors and exposures are similar despite them being very different lenses.
We know what the ultra wide lens isn't the only thing I like about the cameras on the Galaxy S 10 eight It seems to me like Samsung kind of tweak the recipe a bit on the HDR and the scene optimizations and I kind of like it better than last year's phones.
Samsung has a history of making photos a little too bright, but the Galaxy S 10 E5 is a better balance between the shadows and contrast.
On the other hand the iPhone XR does a fantastic job at balancing exposure and details.
It's weakness though is color.
Okay sometimes it's the white balance seems a little off and you can kind of adjust that.
Other times it just seems like it has trouble with colors that are green or blue or greenish blue or blueish green.
You know what?
I mean?
Hey take a look at these photos of the Giants game the grass in this shot from the iPhone 10 are it just looks weird.
I don't know if it's from the stadium lighting or what but it did not look like that the photo from the S10.
He looks more true to life.
The way I saw it with my eyes.
Hey overall, the iPhone XR shoots photos that are really sharp and have lots of detail.
That's not to say the Galaxy S10E is soft, it's kind of soft.
It's just that as clinically sharp as the iPhone, but at the end of the day, it's not about optical perfection so much as what you prefer.
Here's another photo this one of a stormtrooper costume at Lucas Arts.
Both photos look very similar but notice the black armor around the shoulder.
The iPhone XR photo has more detail and sharpness, notice the theme.
And the S10E version looks softer.
Hey, both of these phones can shoot raw images.
However, with the iPhone you gotta use a third party app.
Now, as someone who always like to do a little light editing on his photo before I post them, I thought I'd give it a try with each of these phones.
I took a photo of the Yoda found in the Presidio, and I wanted to see if I can make the Jedi Master look a little less well on the dark side.
impressively JPG from both phones have enough information that I can boost the shadows without getting too much noise.
Here's the one from the iPhone and here's the one from the yesterday.
Let's move away from shadows and talk about lens flair.
The main camera on the [UNKNOWN], it gets a lot of lens flair.
Here, take a look at these photos of [UNKNOWN] building.
Notice the lens flair in the Photo for the S10E.
Now take a look at the one from the iPhone XR.
Also while we're here, notice how the iPhone XR's HDR made the sky the perfect blue.
Some of you may like that, but it's not always the case for me.
There are a lot of times where I. I really like the iPhone's HDR, but there are other times, like the blue sky of that photo, where it's just a bit much.
And yet, that's kind of where we're at with computation photography in 2019.
It does help a lot of things, but it's far from perfect.
Hey, both of these phones have portrait mode on them, which is no surprise.
But they don't have a telephoto lens, so they use different ways to accomplish those portrait photos.
The iPhone Users software.
The limitation is you can only take portraits of people.
This Darth Maul lamp couldn't fool the iPhone 10 or enough to take a portrait photo.
However, since the Galaxy S 10, he uses both the main camera The ultra wide angle camera, Darth Maul finally has some booking.
In fact, I can even select a color to highlight while making the rest of the photo black and white
Hey, at the end of the day, I prefer portrait mode photos from the iPhone XR There's better detail and the skin tones look more accurate.
On the Galaxy S10E, even if you turn the beauty mode all the way down portrait photos still look a tad soft.
But you know what, let's talk about low light.
The Galaxy S10E, its main camera has that dual aperture.
So it can switch from a narrow aperture to a wider one to let more light in.
And that coupled with his new bright night scene optimization can yield some pretty dang good little light photos.
Here's a shot of an intersection outside Oracle Park.
The Galaxy S10E has any photo has a nice dynamic range though it suffers a bit from motion blur.
The iPhone XR is more contrasting and dark Hey, neither of these phones has a dedicated night sight mode or a night mode, like the Google Pixel 3 or the Huawei P30 Pro.
But if I had to pick one for low light shots, I got to give the edge to the Galaxy S10E.
But let's talk video.
For a very long time, the iPhone has had.
A much better quality video than android phones, in terms of image quality in low light.
But the Galaxy S tiny, has made some pretty big improvements over last year.
And well I'm not surprised by,until something happened, well kinda well Hey let's stop by my desk and i will explain.
So welcome at my desk,so here's the Galaxy S tiny.
Here's one of the videos I shot on it.
Let's take a look.
Here's the video shot of the Galaxy S to me.
It looks really good on the phone.
Here's a copy of the video I downloaded.
And here's how it looked on the phone.
See the difference?
What I download is missing the saturation.
It's missing the contrast.
It seems to me like it's missing a what?
So I'm not exactly sure what happened here.
But I know after four tries, we got a version of the video file to download.
I'm still working with Samson to figure things out.
And with that, Back to the studio.
And despite the video download hiccup, and honestly that's all I think this is, I'm pretty impressed with the video from the Galaxy S10E.
But I still feel the iPhone's video Video looks better in daylight, in low light and in slo mo.
Okay, so considering everything we just talked about, which phone do I think has a better camera system?
I think the iPhone 10 R is technically better in many ways, but I cannot stop taking photos with the Galaxy S10E It's just so much fun, and I feel so inspired by it.
And,
What's this?
That's the Huawei.
The Huawei P30 Pro?
Yeah.
Boy.
Things just got complicated.
It's got like a 50 times zoom.
Jim, I can see your pores.
You might wanna