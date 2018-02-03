Your video, "iPhone sales dip, Nintendo Labo impresses, flamethrowers sell out "
Apple reports record profit and revenue, even with a slight drop in iPhone sales. Meanwhile, Elon Musk throws in a​ free gift with every flamethrower, and hands-on play with Nintendo Labo has us intrigued.
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple reported iPhone sales dropped slightly at the end of 2017. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the final quarter of the year, that's about 1% fewer phones sold compared to the previous holiday season. But with a more expensive iPhone X, Apple still posted record number profit and revenue with CEO Tim Cook saying that the iPhone X is currently the top selling iPhone model. The Wall Street Journal and other outlets have reported Apple is cutting production of the iPhone X in half, with sources blaming than expected Demand, the Internet has been fired up about flamethrowers. Elon Musk's, the Boring Company, has sold out of it's flamethrowers, emblazoned with the logo of the billionaire's tunnel digging business. Retailing at $500, Musk surprised buyers with a free gift. When it ships in the spring, it will include a fire extinguisher. Because what could go wrong with arming 20,000 people at once with flamethrowers. Also coming this Spring is Nintendo's Labo. It's a set of cardboard accessory kits for the Switch console. Our cnet reviewer got an early first look and he was impressed, calling it quote insane cardboard fun. You can check out his hands on review now. Labo hits stores April 20th. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores. [BLANK_AUDIO]

