iPhone 8 will have a new software dock and gesture controls

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple Byte
iPhone 8 will have a new software dock and gesture controlsPlus Apple battles movie studios over iTunes 4K movie prices, and a look at the first ARKit apps.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's good Brian Tong viewers, and welcome to the Apply Byte for everything good and bad inside the world of Apple. And before we start the show I just wanted to take a moment and to call out our support and love and prayers to all the people in Houston and other surrounding Texas communities. Please make a donation where you can. You can even do it directly through iTunes or the Apple Store. So thank you for that moment. Let's get to the show and come on, just how lucky are we [SOUND] to just talk about tech right now? And what is a show without iPhone 8 news? A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with tons of juicy stuff Says with the removal of the home button on the iPhone 8, Apple introduced new gesture controls to replace it. Across the bottom of the screen there will be a thin software bar in place of the home button that can be dragged to the middle of the screen to open the phone. It will reportedly be a new iPhone dock similar to the dock in iOS 11 on the iPad. The users can flick upward to close an app and go to the home screen and there will be other multitasking gestures as well. The OLED screen iPhone will have rounded corners. And the power button on the right side is longer so that it's easier to press while holding the device in one hand, according to the report. And like we've expected, Apple has also decided not to hid the notch at the top of the screen with all the sensors. Now the status bar will be split into left and right sides that Apple internally calls Ears, the left side will display time while the right side shows wi-fi and cellular connectivity. The deep blast of the old led screen will allow to blend together with the ears at times and the ears can change depending on the app. So, [UNKNOWN]. See how it all comes together. Also in rumor story that got people worried, a post by Matthew [UNKNOWN] claims Apple use an older, slower wireless charging platform for the iPhone 8 despite faster options being available. Now Apple would use wireless charging tech that cap speeds as 7.5 watts while the latest T version 2.1 standard offers fast charging and up to 15 watts and has been available on other Android high-end phones. Now this could have to do with preserving the longevity of the batteries or other reasons, we still don't know It is a rumor, so calm down. Because if the rumors are true most of you won't even be able to get a wireless charging pad for the iPhone when they launch it anyways. Because short supplies. Multiple outlets are reporting that September the 12th will be the date for Apple's next big product launch. TechCrunch is saying it's nearly locked in but hinges on if Apple is able to complete the Steve Jobs Theater in time at the new Apple Park Campus. And when I say theater right through this time, cause I got hammered by you on the comments for saying theater last week so to make you feel good about yourselves, I get a bad apple. Are you happy now? Now apple hopes to inaugurate the theater with the launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone. Invites typically go out a week before the event so we should see something. Around September the 5th. Now we also plan on seeing the new 4K Apple TV at the keynote. And according to the Wall Street Journal, the Cupertino kids are scrambling right now to strike a deal with movie studios for the exact pricing of 4K Movies in the iTunes store. Apple wants to charge 19.99 for a 4K movie, the same prices it charges for newly released HD films. Now Hollywood Studios are pushing back and want to charge a premium of $25-30 for a 4K movie in iTunes. The best quote from this story comes from an unnamed studio exec in talks with Apple saying, I wouldn't tell Apple how to price their iPads. See that's pretty funny but it also underlines the issue for Apple here. Apple is not the dominate player in digital media like they used to. We saw how studios wouldn't cave into Apples pricing demands for a TV subscription bundle. And instead they made it work with every other partner. It was one of big fails for Apple TV in 2016, for me. New data from market research company Parks Associates. Found that out of all media-streaming devices, in the first quarter of 2017, Roku was the leader, with 37% of the market. Amazon's Fire Tv came in second at 24. Google's Chrome Cast made up 18%, and Apple- Was fourth at just 15%. So when Apple wants its way with pricing, this time for 4K movies, the studios don't need Apple to survive like it did back when the music industry needed them. If Apple wants remote a new 4K They'd better have 4K content ready to roll out with its launch. And being stubborn isn't gonna help them here. Apple also teased the Amazon Prime video app would finally be coming to the Apple TV at WWDC back in June. So logically, you know, we thought it would be ready with the launch of the new Apple TV. According to Recode, their sources say the Amazon app may not be live in time for its debut at the iPhone event as well. If this is true, that would be another source of 4K content that won't be available For the new Apple TV's launch. Come on guys, get it together. Well let's give Apple some props, they took home an award at the 69th Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, for contextual voice navigation for discovering and interacting with TV content. Translation, Siri voice integration built into the fourth gen Apple TV. Comcast also received an award for their voice search as well, so Apple, congratulations, we salute you with a good apple. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] Thumbs up. All right, new revelation from the IOS 11 pre-release beta software, thanks to iHelp BR, that showed the new Apple watch has references for different kinds of workouts, like dancing, bowling, skating, and others like curling, equestrian, and basketball Because I wanna play a dude in a basketball game wearing a freaking Apple watch. But for my friends that are asking eating food, or rapidly moving your arm and wrist up and down have not been discovered yet. Okay Apple invited a limited group of reporters to But check out a handful of some of the first ARKit applications thanks to Apple's new ARKit platform. I've been waiting for the Ikea one, it looks great with more furniture pieces getting support over time. And how can you not love shooting zombies with a crossbow with the Walking Dead app. And they're bringing a childhood favorite of mine, The Very Hungry Caterpillar to ARKit. My gosh, he looks so cute. [SOUND] Yeah, it's said to show the potential for the technology for children's education and maybe some adults. But the coolest one right now is Giphy World. I don't care how you say it, Giphy or Giphy. Where you can place GIFs in 3D space and then share the videos you made. Look, that's like, really crazy cool. So these are just some of the first apps out there and developers are only going to make them better. In fact Things have been looking so good, Android decided to launch their own AR platform to the public to compete, called ARCore. So the battle for augmented reality is on. And we close with a story [SOUND] That blew up Twitter after last week's show. When Tim Cook [INAUDIBLE] Posted a picture during his visit to Cincinnati. Now it looks normal, but let's take a closer look directly in Cook's general crotch area. Is that an iPhone 8? Because it's clearly longer than an iPhone 7 and skinnier than a 7 Plus, and there's no way that's an S8 Plus. So Tim, I'm asking is that an Iphone in your pocket or you just, all right, yeah, it's probably an Iphone 8. All right that's going to do it for this weeks show. You can email us at theapplebyte@cnet.com or tweet me at briantong. Thanks so much for watching. We'll catch you all next time for the bite of the apple. [MUSIC]