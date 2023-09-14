iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison 7:19 Watch Now

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison

Sep 14, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: The iPhone 15 lineup has arrived and includes Apple's most advanced flagship phone, yet the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But how does this phone compare to another top of the line device unveiled earlier this year? The Samsung Galaxy SS 23 Ultra. Let's unpack the specs of each to see how they stack up and remember that the specs don't tell the whole story. So be sure to subscribe to CNET to see how these phones actually perform side by side once we have them in hand. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Earlier this year I criticized Apple for charging a premium price for its iPhone 14 Pro Max, while giving it a base storage of 128 gigabytes rather than 256 gigabytes. Now, I think that any phone that costs a thousand dollars or more in 2023 should start at 256 gigabytes of storage. So I really don't feel like that 128 gigabyte option is necessary from Apple. Perhaps they heard me because they've eliminated the 128 gigabyte storage option for the 15 Pro [00:01:00] Max and have given the phone a base storage of you guessed it, 256 gigabytes. That change has brought the 15 Pro Max and S 23 Ultra pricing and storage options into near perfect alignment. Let's review them both the 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S 23 Ultra start at $1,200 for 256 gigabytes of storage. After that, you can pay around $1,400 for 512 gigabytes or around $1,600 for one terabyte. I have the exact numbers [00:01:30] on screen because Samsung and Apple do charge slightly different prices for the 512 gigabyte and one terabyte models, but they are pretty dang close. Another similarity I want to point out early on is U SS B C, both the 15 Pro Max and the S 23 Ultra have a U S B C port, which is a huge deal because the iPhone fifteens predecessors used a lightning port. Speaker 1: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by Apple's brand new A 17 PRO processor, [00:02:00] which it claims is the fastest chip ever on any smartphone. The Galaxy SS 23 Ultra features the Snapdragon eight Gen two chip that a 17 proclaim from Apple makes me really interested to see how these two flagship phones perform side by side when it comes to operating systems. The 15 Pro Max runs on Apple's new iOS 17 while the S 23 Ultra runs on Android 13. Speaker 1: The 15 Pro Max has a 6.7 inch ole display with a 27 96 by [00:02:30] 1290 pixel resolution at four 60 P P I. It also has 120 hertz refresh rate that adjusts based on what you're doing. So if you're using your phone for something that doesn't require much screen movement like reading an article, the refresh rate will stay low. But if you're using it for something with more movement like a video game, the refresh rate will go up. The S 23 Ultra has a 6.8 inch ammo lead display with a 30 88 by 1440 pixel resolution at 500 P P I. It also has a refresh rate of up to 120 [00:03:00] Hertz that adjust based on what you're doing, like the 15 Pro Max. The 15 Pro Max keeps the notch, which comes in the form of the dynamic island that was introduced with the 14 Pro models last year. Speaker 1: It's a shape shifting cutout at the top of the screen that gives you updates from apps like Maps and Clock without needing to have them open. The SS 23 Ultra doesn't have a notch, just a whole punch camera at the top of the screen, like the 14 Pro Max, the 15 Pro Max unlocks with Face ID while the SS 23 Ultra unlocks with an ultrasonic [00:03:30] fingerprint sensor under the screen. One of the SS 23 Ultra's most distinctive features is its integrated Spen. It's a stylist that you can store inside the phone. The 15 Pro Max doesn't have anything like this. I say this every time I compare these phones and will keep saying it until there's a change. How cool would a mini iPhone specific Apple Pencil be? Or at the very least, can Apple make their preexisting pencils compatible with the iPhone, please? The 15 Pro Max has slightly [00:04:00] rounded edges while the S 23 Ultra has squared off edges as for width and weight, the 15 Pro Max is 8.25 millimeters thick, while the SS 23 Ultra is slightly thicker at 8.9 millimeters and the 15 Pro Max weighs 7.81 ounces while the SS 23 Ultra is a little heavier at 8.25 ounces. Speaker 1: Both the 15 Pro Max and S 23 Ultra are rated IP 68, so they're water resistant. Speaker 1: Next, let's [00:04:30] talk cameras. The 15 Promax has a three camera system. There's a 48 megapixel main camera with an F 1.78 lens, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens, and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera with an F 2.8 lens. The 15 prom max also has a 12 megapixel front camera with an F 1.9 lens. The S 23 Ultra features a four camera system. There's a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens, a 200 megapixel wide angle camera [00:05:00] with an F 1.7 lens, a 10 megapixel telephoto camera with an F 4.9 lens and another 10 megapixel telephoto camera with an F 2.4 lens. The S 23 ULTRA also has a 12 megapixel front camera with an F 2.2 lens. Additionally, the 15 Pro Max offers a five times optical zoom, which is unprecedented for the iPhone, while the S 23 Ultra offers a 10 times optical zoom. Speaker 1: So despite the 15 Pro Max camera upgrade, the iPhone still [00:05:30] has some catching up to do when it comes to optical zoom. The 15 Pro Max can record up to four K video at 24, 25, 30, or 60 frames per second on the front and back cameras. The SS 23 Ultra can record up to four K 60 on the front and back cameras and supports eight K recording at 30 frames per second. The 15 Pro Max also has a new spatial video capture feature. It uses multiple phone lenses to take videos with depth that can be seen on the Apple Vision Pro AR VR headset. Speaker 1: [00:06:00] Now onto Battery Life, apple doesn't disclose battery capacity, but claims the 15 Pro Max has an all day battery life with up to 29 hours of video playback. You know, our experts will test that claim. The SS 23 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 5,000 milliamp hour battery in her SS 23 Ultra Review C Nets. Lisa Tic Chico found that after 12 hours of use, there was still 66% battery left, both the 15 Pro Max and the S 23 [00:06:30] Ultra support wireless charging. But the SS 23 Ultra also supports reverse wireless charging to juice up other devices from the back of the phone. Finally, let's go over color options. The 15 Pro Max comes in natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and black titanium. The S 23 Ultra comes in cream, lavender, phantom, black, and green. You can also get exclusive samsung.com colorways, red, sky, blue, graphite, and lime. [00:07:00] That's all the specs of the brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Compare to those of the Galaxy S 23. Are you an Android user currently thinking of switching to iPhone or vice versa? Let me know in the comments below and thank you so much for watching.