iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button

Sep 12, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: IPhone 15 Pro is packed with industry first innovations and features Our users are going to love powered by our most advanced Apple silicon. Yet it delivers the most incredible photos and videos, and we are thrilled to introduce our astonishing new titanium design. This is the most premium material we've ever used in an iPhone enclosure. Titanium is incredibly strong and durable, yet at the same time, it is much lighter making these our lightest [00:00:30] pro models ever. And we're also introducing the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone. The Speaker 2: New enclosure uses grade five titanium. In fact, this is the same alloy used on the Mars Rover resulting in four gorgeous finishes. There is also a new internal chassis architecture that makes iPhone more repairable thanks to a new structural frame that allows the backlash to be easily replaced. Speaker 1: We are reinventing the experience [00:01:00] with a customizable action button By default, it's still a simple ring silent switch to toggle between ring and silent. You simply press and hold the button to confirm your intent. You also feel a distinctive haptic feedback for each state, and you can choose from a set of actions and easily switch between them. We are excited to introduce next level performance and more pro capabilities than ever with the A 17 [00:01:30] pro. Speaker 3: The groundbreaking innovation of A 17 Pro is a brand new G P U with a new Apple design shader architecture. Our biggest redesign in the history of Apple GPUs. This is a pro class G P U that expands what's possible on iPhone even more. Speaker 1: And this new level of performance will enable new games for iPhone 15 Pro that were previously only available on game consoles, PCs, or the Mac [00:02:00] iPhone 15 Pro has our best camera system. Yet users will get even better photos and videos, powerful new features, and the equivalent of seven camera lenses in their pocket. iPhone can shoot higher resolution photos in 24, 28, and 35 millimeter focal length. A very important range for pro photographers. They can now quickly switch between these new options and even choose a new default lens, customizing [00:02:30] their camera experience to their creative needs. iPhone 15 Pro also gets next generation portraits with focus and depth control with two times better low light performance. As you can see here in this beautiful shot enabled by the LIDAR scanner. Night mode portraits also look stunning on iPhone 15 Pro. In this shot, we captured the intricate fabric of his sweater together with a beautiful boke of the lights in the background. Speaker 1: And our latest [00:03:00] SMART H D R delivers even more true to life photos with greater dynamic range. iPhone 15 Pro features a great three x telephoto camera at 77 millimeter focal length ideal for classic portraiture. For iPhone 15 Pro Max, we're using the extra size of the larger iPhone to introduce something unique. Our longest optical zoom, yet five x optical zoom at 120 millimeter focal length using a U SB three cable with iPhone [00:03:30] 15 Pro enables incredibly fast transfer speeds, so it's much faster to transfer your large raw photos or pro res videos to your Mac. With iPhone 15 Pro, you can now capture spatial videos. We use the ultra wide and main cameras together to create a three-dimensional video. You can then relive these memories in a magical way on Apple Vision Pro. This is really important as your iPhone is with you all the time, so you won't ever miss capturing [00:04:00] a special moment using spatial video like your family's beach vacation spatial video lets you feel like you're right back to that moment in time. Speaker 1: Capturing spatial video will be available later this year. The iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same price as last year, nine ninety nine. An iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring the new five x telephoto camera will start at 1199 with 256 gigabytes of storage, which also matches last year's price. [00:04:30] With this level of storage, we also have incredible offers from Apple and our carrier partners, including up to a thousand dollars off in the US. When you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro or newer, all new iPhone models will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15th, and they'll be available in stores next week on September 22nd.