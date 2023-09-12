iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button
4:52
Watch Now

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button

Phones
Speaker 1: IPhone 15 Pro is packed with industry first innovations and features Our users are going to love powered by our most advanced Apple silicon. Yet it delivers the most incredible photos and videos, and we are thrilled to introduce our astonishing new titanium design. This is the most premium material we've ever used in an iPhone enclosure. Titanium is incredibly strong and durable, yet at the same time, it is much lighter making these our lightest [00:00:30] pro models ever. And we're also introducing the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone. The Speaker 2: New enclosure uses grade five titanium. In fact, this is the same alloy used on the Mars Rover resulting in four gorgeous finishes. There is also a new internal chassis architecture that makes iPhone more repairable thanks to a new structural frame that allows the backlash to be easily replaced. Speaker 1: We are reinventing the experience [00:01:00] with a customizable action button By default, it's still a simple ring silent switch to toggle between ring and silent. You simply press and hold the button to confirm your intent. You also feel a distinctive haptic feedback for each state, and you can choose from a set of actions and easily switch between them. We are excited to introduce next level performance and more pro capabilities than ever with the A 17 [00:01:30] pro. Speaker 3: The groundbreaking innovation of A 17 Pro is a brand new G P U with a new Apple design shader architecture. Our biggest redesign in the history of Apple GPUs. This is a pro class G P U that expands what's possible on iPhone even more. Speaker 1: And this new level of performance will enable new games for iPhone 15 Pro that were previously only available on game consoles, PCs, or the Mac [00:02:00] iPhone 15 Pro has our best camera system. Yet users will get even better photos and videos, powerful new features, and the equivalent of seven camera lenses in their pocket. iPhone can shoot higher resolution photos in 24, 28, and 35 millimeter focal length. A very important range for pro photographers. They can now quickly switch between these new options and even choose a new default lens, customizing [00:02:30] their camera experience to their creative needs. iPhone 15 Pro also gets next generation portraits with focus and depth control with two times better low light performance. As you can see here in this beautiful shot enabled by the LIDAR scanner. Night mode portraits also look stunning on iPhone 15 Pro. In this shot, we captured the intricate fabric of his sweater together with a beautiful boke of the lights in the background. Speaker 1: And our latest [00:03:00] SMART H D R delivers even more true to life photos with greater dynamic range. iPhone 15 Pro features a great three x telephoto camera at 77 millimeter focal length ideal for classic portraiture. For iPhone 15 Pro Max, we're using the extra size of the larger iPhone to introduce something unique. Our longest optical zoom, yet five x optical zoom at 120 millimeter focal length using a U SB three cable with iPhone [00:03:30] 15 Pro enables incredibly fast transfer speeds, so it's much faster to transfer your large raw photos or pro res videos to your Mac. With iPhone 15 Pro, you can now capture spatial videos. We use the ultra wide and main cameras together to create a three-dimensional video. You can then relive these memories in a magical way on Apple Vision Pro. This is really important as your iPhone is with you all the time, so you won't ever miss capturing [00:04:00] a special moment using spatial video like your family's beach vacation spatial video lets you feel like you're right back to that moment in time. Speaker 1: Capturing spatial video will be available later this year. The iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same price as last year, nine ninety nine. An iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring the new five x telephoto camera will start at 1199 with 256 gigabytes of storage, which also matches last year's price. [00:04:30] With this level of storage, we also have incredible offers from Apple and our carrier partners, including up to a thousand dollars off in the US. When you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro or newer, all new iPhone models will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15th, and they'll be available in stores next week on September 22nd.

Up Next

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button
iphone-pro-3

Up Next

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
appleiphone15-supercut-v2-clean

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
screenshot-2023-09-12-at-19-22-19.png

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
230907-yt-omt-wish-from-apple-event-v04

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
230905-yt-apple-watch-ultra-2-wish-list-03

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
16933692126883

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event
230831-site-iphone-15-is-going-to-anger-so-many-people-v2

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event

iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison
220907-site-all-iphone-14s-spec-comparison

iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison

AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Specs Compared
airpods-pro-2-spec-comp-00-01-02-06-still001-copy.png

AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Specs Compared

Apple Watch Ultra Hands-on: Wearing the $799 Rugged Watch
apple-watch-ultra-seq-00-07-26-03-still005

Apple Watch Ultra Hands-on: Wearing the $799 Rugged Watch

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button
iphone-pro-3

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Add Apple's Customizable Action Button

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features
cnetsite-appleultra2thumb

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
appleiphone15-supercut-v2-clean

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event

Apple Debuts iPhone 15 and 15 Plus With USB-C, Dynamic Island
do-not-publish-iphone-15-clip-mp4-00-18-55-18-still002

Apple Debuts iPhone 15 and 15 Plus With USB-C, Dynamic Island

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
screenshot-2023-09-12-at-19-22-19.png

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
230907-yt-omt-wish-from-apple-event-v04

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches

Most Popular All most popular

Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
screenshot-2023-08-25-at-15-40-54.png

Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?

Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better?
The Bear mattress and Purple mattress with a colorful background and a man in the front.

Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better?

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
living-off-the-grid-seq-00-07-01-24-still001

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert

Electronic Nose 'Smells' Wildfires for Ultra-Early Detection
cms-thumb

Electronic Nose 'Smells' Wildfires for Ultra-Early Detection

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
msg-sphere

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
230905-yt-apple-watch-ultra-2-wish-list-03

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
230718-site-transformer-grimlock-dino-2

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
p1004061

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try