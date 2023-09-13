iPhone 15 Lineup: Specs Explained 8:08 Watch Now

iPhone 15 Lineup: Specs Explained

Sep 13, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: The highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup has arrived. Apple dropped the new iPhone 1515 plus 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. All of these phones have a brand new U S B C port in place of the lightning port. The 15 Pro Max has a fancy new five times telephoto lens, but that only scratches the surface of the updates. We have a lot to talk about, so let's get into it. I'll start by comparing the base 15 and 15 plus models, then the premium 15 Pro and 15 [00:00:30] Pro Max models. And lastly, I'll go over how the base 15 models stack up against the pro models. Chapters are on in case you want to skip around and remember that these on paper specs can only tell us so much, so be sure to subscribe to CNET so you don't miss our full reviews of these iPhones. Speaker 1: Starting with those base models, apple announced a 6.1 inch, iPhone 15 and a 6.7 inch. iPhone 15 plus the 15 starts at $800. While the 15 plus starts at 900 as long [00:01:00] as you activate with a carrier. Both phones come in one hundred twenty eight, two hundred and fifty six, and 512 gigabyte storage options. And while that bigger screen comes with a heftier price tag, this year's starting iPhone 15 prices do match those of the iPhone 14 and 14 plus upon their release. That is refreshing given current inflation. Apple doesn't disclose battery capacity, but says the 15 and 15 plus have all day battery life. More specifically, it claims the 15 offers [00:01:30] up to 20 hours of video playback. While the 15 plus offers up to 26 hours, our experts will put these claims to the test. Besides those differences in size, price, and battery, the iPhone 15 and 15 plus are a lot alike and they offer some really exciting updates. Speaker 1: As I mentioned earlier, both phones replace the lightning port with a U SS B C port. This is cool because it was one of the most prominent rumors and it's one I was personally really hoping would become [00:02:00] a reality because it means you can charge multiple devices with the same cable. Both phones will also be able to work with MagSafe and accessories that support the new Q two wireless charging standard. The iPhone 15 and 15 plus now also feature the shape-shifting dynamic island cutout that was previously limited to the 14 PRO and 14 Pro Max models. Last year's, iPhones introduced an emergency SS O s via satellite feature that lets you connect to emergency personnel if you lose access to traditional cell and wifi [00:02:30] service. This year's iPhones are rolling out a new feature that allows you to call for roadside assistance via satellite if you lose service. Speaker 1: Apple's partnering with AAA in the United States for the future. The roadside feature is included in a AAA membership and Apple says it will provide two years of satellite connectivity for free. The iPhone 15 and 15 plus are powered by the A 16 bionic chip unveiled in last year's 14 pro and 14 prom max models. Both the 15 and 15 plus feature a camera system with [00:03:00] a 48 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera. That 48 megapixel main camera is an upgrade from the 12 megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 base models, both the 15 and 15 plus also have a two times optical zoom range and you no longer need to manually switch to portrait mode. Your camera will auto detect a subject and make the switch for you. You can pre-order the iPhone 15 and 15 plus on September 15th and the phones go on sale on September 22nd. Speaker 1: Now [00:03:30] onto those premium models, apple unveiled a 6.1 inch iPhone 15 pro that starts at a thousand dollars and a 6.7 inch 15 pro max. That starts at $1,200. The 15 Pro has four storage options, 128, 256, and 512 gigabytes, as well as a one terabyte storage option. The 15 Pro Max mixes that 128 gigabyte storage option, but otherwise has the same storage options as the 15 Pro. The starting price of the 15 Pro is the same [00:04:00] as last year's 14 pro upon its release. The starting price of the 15 Pro Max is a hundred dollars more than last year's, 14 Pro Max upon its release, but it does come with twice the storage. Apple says the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have all day battery life with the 15 Pro offering up to 23 hours of video playback and the 15 prom max offering up to 29 hours. Speaker 1: Now that we've gone over size, storage, price and battery life. Let's dig into the other updates these phones offer. Both phones have swapped [00:04:30] stainless steel for a new titanium frame that's supposed to be tougher and lighter. The phones also have thinner bezels and consequently a bit more glass on the front screen like the 15 and 15 plus. The pro models also have that new roadside assistance via satellite feature. The pro models have also swapped the lightning port for U S B C port and they're able to work with MagSafe and accessories that support Q two wireless charging. But unlike the base models, the 15 Pro and Pro Max support U SB three for data transfers of [00:05:00] up to 10 gigabytes per second. Next, if you're planning on buying a pro model, say goodbye to that mute switch you've known for years. It's been replaced by a new action button on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Speaker 1: You can press and hold this button to toggle between ring and silent mode. You can also program the button to perform various functions like for example, opening a note or the camera app. Both phones feature a three camera system. There's a 48 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera and [00:05:30] a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. While the 15 Pro keeps its predecessors three times telephoto camera, the 15 Pro Max has a five times optical zoom. And how about the big video upgrade for the pro phones? Well, there's a new spatial video capture feature. It uses multiple phone lenses to take videos with depth that can be seen on the Apple Vision Pro AR VR headset because you know Apple had to shout out its Vision Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are powered by a brand new [00:06:00] a 17 Pro chip. Like the base models, you can pre-order the pro phones on September 15th and they go on sale on September 22nd. Speaker 1: Now that we've reviewed both the base and premium iPhone 15 models, let's talk about the main differences between the fifteens and the 15 pros. There is definitely an obvious price difference. As I noted earlier, the 15 and 15 plus start at 800 and $900 respectively while the 15 pros starts at a thousand dollars and the 15 Pro Max starts at a whopping $1,200. [00:06:30] There are also differences in storage. The 15 and 15 plus come in 128, 256, and 512 gigabyte storage options. The 15 Pro comes in those same storage options plus a terabyte option, and the 15 Pro Max mixes that 128 gigabyte option offering 256 and 512 gigabyte storage options as well as a one terabyte option. The 15 and 15 plus have a 16 chip introduced with the 14 pros while the 15 [00:07:00] Pro and 15 Pro Max are powered by the brand new a 17 Pro chip. Speaker 1: The Apple claims is the fastest chip ever on any smartphone. Additionally, the 15 Pro and Pro Max allow for faster data transfers via U S B three and have that new action button. And the pro models feature a more sophisticated camera system, which includes three cameras rather than two and a greater optical zoom range with that promax model offering a five times optical zoom. And there's that fancy spatial video capture feature on the pros [00:07:30] too. The pro models also have that new titanium frame that's meant to be tougher, lighter, and better for heat dissipation. And last but not least, another very important difference colors. The 15 and 15 plus come in pink, yellow, green, blue and black, while the 15 pro and pro max come in. Natural titanium blue, titanium, white titanium and black titanium. How do you feel about the brand new iPhone 15 lineup? Which features are you most excited about? [00:08:00] Let me know in the comments below and thank you so much for watching.