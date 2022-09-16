iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Specs Compared 7:32 Watch Now

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Specs Compared

Sep 16, 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: The iPhone 14 has landed and well, it isn't the biggest upgrade we've seen with new iPhone hardware releases at first glance. It doesn't seem to look that much different. That's why I'm here today. I'm gonna list out all the differences between last year's, iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 to help you figure out whether it's worth the upgrade from your current phone, or if you wanna wait until next year's model. Oh, and if you want to get the full rundown on all of Apple's latest line of products, the apple watch eight, the ultra, the [00:00:30] iPhone 14 pros or the AirPods pro two, be sure to check out some of the links that I'll throw up on screen at the end of the video, because our reviews are already going live on our YouTube channel. And we've got a lot to say now, Bobby, can you throw up that opening graphic so we can get into it already. Speaker 1: Let's start with the elephant in the room. And for some of you, this may be a plus. And for some of you, it may be a minus, but either way you look at it, it is literally a plus apple [00:01:00] has decided to put an end to the mini. After just two years, it was introduced first with the iPhone 12 and instead apple has introduced a larger model called the iPhone 14. Plus this phone has a 6.7 inch screen, the same size screen as the iPhone 14 pro max. In addition to that, there's the standard iPhone 14 with the screen size of 6.1 inches. The iPhone 14 comes in five colors, midnight purple Starlight, product, red and blue. The iPhone [00:01:30] 13 has six colors, the same product, red Starlight, and midnight, as well as a much nicer and darker blue, I must say, and a pretty pink and very sexy green, no apple didn't use those words. Speaker 1: All these adjectives are my own. The iPhone 14 has the same matte finish aluminum casing, same retina XDR display and the same notch as the iPhone 13. Unfortunately it didn't receive the same pill shape dynamic island introduced on the iPhone 14 pro models. And if you were hoping [00:02:00] the new iPhone 14 would get the pro promotion display introduced on the iPhone 13 pro well you're outta luck. The display is limited to just the latest iPhone 14 pro models, and can even reach just one Hertz on its new. Always on display mode can learn more about that with the video in the top right corner, when it comes to water in dust resistance, the iPhone 14 has the same IP, 68 rating as the iPhone 13. All right, let's get into the juicy and exciting new upgrades cameras because that's [00:02:30] where we're seeing the biggest changes over last year's model, both in hardware and software, the iPhone 14 has a new 12 megapixel main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels. Speaker 1: It has a faster F 1.5 aperture over the iPhone thirteens F 1.6, which allows for better motion freezing and better photos in low light. The iPhone fourteen's ultra wide camera is very similar to the one on last year's iPhone 13. They both have an aperture of F 2.4. [00:03:00] The front facing camera has gotten a big boost on the iPhone 14. It has a new and faster F 1.9 aperture compared to the iPhone 13 F 2.2 apple says this upgrade will improve low light picture capture by 38%. It also now has auto focus with the new iPhone lineup. Apple has introduced photonic engine, an enhanced image pipeline process that improves the rendering of more colors and brighter colors for low light performance shooting video on the iPhone. [00:03:30] 14 has a few improvements over the 13. Apple has introduced a new video recording option called action mode, which improves on stabilization during action scenes. Speaker 1: They've also upgraded cinematic mode adding the ability to shoot sequences at 4k at 24 frames per second, the iPhone 13 shoots cinematic mode at 10 80 P at 30 frames per second. Besides cameras, there are a few other internal upgrades. The iPhone 14 is getting the same chip as last year's iPhone [00:04:00] 13 pro the a 15 bionic chip. It's a step up from the iPhone thirteens, a 15 bionic chip. This processor has five GPU cores. That's one more than its predecessor for storage. There's no upgrade. I'd like to have seen at least a bump in the base model storage to 256 or a one terabyte option. You'll only see that on the 14 pro apple has completely removed the SIM card tray from this year's line of iPhones. The [00:04:30] iPhone 14 now only has EIM. You'll be able to have multiple phone numbers and cellular accounts attached to an iPhone. Speaker 1: And the process of moving your older number to a new phone should now be as simple as placing the new phone next to the older one. The iPhone 13 has a physical SIM tray. In addition to its esam. There are a couple new features where the iPhone 14 really stands out ahead of the 13 and that's with some new safety features, the iPhone 13 and 14, both have fall detection, [00:05:00] which has already proven to be a lifesaving feature. And I actually came out with a video talking about it and how the apple watch saved my life. I'll throw that video down in the description as well up in that corner. Anyway, with the new iPhone 14 apple has introduced crash detection using a new high dynamic range gyroscope and a high G four S accelerometer. The iPhone 14 can sense when the user has been in a car crash and alert emergency services and emergency contacts. Speaker 1: Hopefully you'll never need to [00:05:30] use this feature, but it's nice to know it's right in your pocket. Next there's emergency SOS via satellite. The entire iPhone 14 lineup has the ability to send out alerts via satellite in emergency situations. Even if you don't have cell service or wifi connection, as long as you have a clear view of the sky, here's how it works because it takes minutes to send messages over satellite. The phone will ask you a series of questions to get the information most valuable to [00:06:00] emergency services. Once finished the phone will send your answers, phone, battery, life, and medical ID. If it's set up to emergency services, if you wanna learn more about setting up medical ID, I also went over that in my apple watch video that I mentioned earlier, linked down in the description. This satellite service becomes available in November and is free for two years with an iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 is already on sale and may be available in a store near you. Speaker 1: It starts at the same price as when the standard iPhone 13 was released [00:06:30] at seven ninety nine and the larger iPhone 14 plus starts at eight ninety nine. Apple is still selling the iPhone thirteens through them. You can get the 13 minis starting at five ninety nine or the standard iPhone 13 for six ninety nine. Here's what I'm thinking. If you have an iPhone 13 and don't really care much about the camera upgrades, there really aren't enough updates to warrant the switch to an iPhone 14. If you want a larger screen, then maybe the iPhone 14 plus is something you should look at. If you have an even older [00:07:00] model, save the 11 or the 12, then you have a lot of choices this year, and you can decide to pay as low as five ninety nine for an upgraded phone and save the money for next year's update, which could prove to be a bit more exciting than this year. We have got a lot of iPhone and apple product videos live on the channel already. I'll throw some up right here and we've got more coming. So be sure to subscribe to CNET right down there, give this video, like if you found it helpful, I'm Justin Pernet and I'll take you later.