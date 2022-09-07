iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Feature Always-on Display 4:43 Watch Now

iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Feature Always-on Display

Sep 7, 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: IPhone 14 pro has a stunning new display with pro features. This is the most advanced display we've ever shipped. iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max come in two great sizes. Now with even thinner borders, more active area and the dynamic island, it is also brighter. The new display provides peak HCR brightness of 1600 knits bringing iPhone to the same level as the pro display. XDR. So [00:00:30] photos and HDR movies are gonna look amazing, including those you shoot on your iPhone. And for those bright sunny days, iPhone can now push brightness even higher for a peak of 2000 nets. That's twice as bright as before, and the highest peak brightness of any smartphone. The new lock screen in iOS 16 introduces more personalization with widgets and live activities. So this is the perfect time to introduce always on display. It's easy to see the time [00:01:00] and other important information without raising your iPhone or tapping the display. Speaker 1: This keeps essential information available for the moments where all you need is just a glance. This is made possible by a number of new technologies that make the display incredibly power efficient. This display can operate at a refresh rate as low as one hurts with a new low power mode. And we further improved our LTPO technology, allowing the display to intelligently dim the entire lock screen. [00:01:30] We also take advantage of multiple co-processor in our chip to refresh the display using minimal power. So the time which its and live activities are always available and we use our photographic expertise and powerful image segmentation to dim wallpaper photos while preserving skin tones. So they continue to look great and you can keep an eye on your live activities without even touching your iPhone. With all these incredible features. The new super retina XDR is the most advanced [00:02:00] display ever in a smartphone. Speaker 1: IPhone 14 pro is powered by our new a 16 bionic chip. Our newest generation of apple Silicon powers, every experience in iPhone with a 16, we focused on three important areas, power efficiency, display and camera delivering incredible performance with leading power efficiency is a hallmark of apples. A 16 has nearly 16 billion transistors the most ever in an iPhone. [00:02:30] This is our first chip built on a state of the art for nanometer process, enabling greater efficiency while delivering even more performance. In fact, a 16 bionic is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. The competition is still working to catch up with the performance of a 13, which we first introduced with iPhone 11 three years ago. The new six core CPU of a 16 is generations ahead. It's up to a whopping Speaker 2: 40% faster than [00:03:00] a competition. The CPU uses our best in class fusion architecture, which delivers both leading performance and leading efficiency. Our two high performance scores are faster and used 20% lower power compared to the eight 15 bio and most daily tasks could be handled by our high efficiency cores at the same performance level. These new efficiency cores use one third, the power of even the best efficiency cores from the competition. This allows iPhone to deliver amazing [00:03:30] battery life while still being extremely responsive. The new 16 core neural engine is capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second, which helps power iPhones, advance computational photography. And the five core GPU has 50% more memory bandwidth great for graphic intensive games. There's also an entirely new display engine in a 16. This engine enables the one Hertz refresh rate, always on capability, higher peak brightness and [00:04:00] the advanced anti aliasing that makes dynamic island animations. So incredibly smooth, a 16 also flexes every muscle for the iPhone 14 pro camera system. It uses a CPU GPU narrow engine and is P to perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo. And the image signal processor was designed to support a new generation of technology that provides our most powerful pro camera system ever. This empowers [00:04:30] every user to take their best photos and videos from the casual user to the professional. We're excited for iPhone 14 pro to push the boundaries for what's possible and usher in a new era for iPhone photography.