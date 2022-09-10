iPhone 14 Pro Max vs S22 Ultra: Specs Compared 8:47 Watch Now

Sep 10, 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: The iPhone 14 series is here. If you're thinking about switching from Android to apple for your next phone or vice versa, you may be curious about how the specs of the new flagship iPhone 14 pro max stack up against those of the top of the line. Samsung galaxy S 22 ultra let's break it down. Now, keep in mind that these specs are only our introduction to the iPhone 14 Promax. So be sure to subscribe to CNET, to see our full review [00:00:30] of this phone and how it compares to other flagship phones IL in the coming weeks, Speaker 1: The iPhone 14 Promax starts at 1090 $9 for 128 gigabytes of storage. From there, you can pay $1,199 for 256 gigabytes or $1,399 for 512 gigabytes. Apple introduced a one terabyte storage option with its 13 pros last year, and has continued to make it available with [00:01:00] the 14 Promax. You can pay $1,599 for that option. This Samsung galaxy S 22 ultra offers those same storage options, but with some price differences at 1,199 and $1,299, the 128 and 2 56 gigabyte S 22 ultra options are a hundred dollars more expensive than those from the 14 pro max. But the rest of the options do match the 14 pro max pricing. So while those initial [00:01:30] storage options do cost more when purchasing an S 22 ultra that 14 pro max S 22 ultra price difference disappears for the higher storage models. And unfortunately neither the 14 Promax nor the S 22 ultra offer expandable storage. Speaker 1: The iPhone 14 Promax has Apple's latest, a 16 bionic chip while the Samsung S 22 ultra is powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon eight gen one processor in the United States. And Samsung's latest Xenos [00:02:00] chip in some other regions as for operating systems, the iPhone 14 Promax runs on Apple's new I S 16, while the Samsung galaxy S 22 runs on Android 12 with an update to Android 13 coming soon. Next let's talk displays the iPhone 14 Promax has a 6.7 inch O led display with a 27 96 by 1290 pixel resolution at four 60 PPI. And it has pro promotion, which gives it a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz that adjust [00:02:30] based on your activity. So if you're doing something that requires little screen movement, like reading an article, the refresh rate will stay low, but if you're doing something that requires more movement like playing a video game, the refresh rate will increase Speaker 1: Samsung galaxy S 22 ultra on the other hand has a slightly bigger 6.8 inch ammo led display with a 30 88 by 1440 pixel resolution at 500 PPI and like the 14 pro max. It also has a refresh rate of [00:03:00] up to 120 Hertz. That adjusts based on what you're doing. I know some of us were hoping for a nous iPhone 14, but alas, the notch lives on that being said, the 14 Promax notch does have a new look. It's a pill shape that expands to share alerts. In other activity, this revamped notch is called dynamic island. The S 22 ultra on the other hand, doesn't have a notch and instead has a whole punch camera at the top of the screen. I know some of us were also hoping [00:03:30] for a fingerprint scanner akin to the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor tucked beneath the display of the S 22 ultra that could be used to unlock the iPhone, but no such luck. Speaker 1: The new iPhone 14 Promax continues to unlock with face ID like previous models and some of us here at CNET, like my colleague Patrick Holland, we're also wanting some sort of stylist situation for the new iPhone, like perhaps an apple pencil mini, but that continues to be a differentiating factor between the iPhone and the Samsung galaxy S 22 [00:04:00] ultra the 14 Promax doesn't have a stylist while the S 22 ultra has an Spen stylist stored in the phone itself. So you won't lose it. How neat is that? But one of our iPhone 14 wishlist items did come true for the 14. Promax the addition of an always on display. That'll keep the time and a dimmed background visible. Even when the phone is idle, the S 22 ultra already have this feature covered, though, it does look a bit different than the iPhone's implementation. The 14 pro [00:04:30] max has rounded edges while the S 22 ultra has squared off edges. Speaker 1: And in terms of how these phones will sit in your pocket, the S 22 ultra will feel just a tad here. The 14 pro max is 7.85 millimeters thick while the S 22 ultra is 8.9 millimeters thick, but the iPhone is a bit heavier. The 14 pro max weighs 240 grams while the S 22 ultra weighs 228 grams. As far as claims of how these devices will flare against the elements. The 14 Promax is [00:05:00] rated IP 68 with apple stating that it can be submerged in no more than six meters of water for up to 30 minutes, the S 22 ultra also has an IP 68 rating with Samsung claiming it can be submerged in no more than 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. So if the S 22 ultra can't be submerged, as far as the iPhone 14 pro max can, do you think we should put these claims to the test in say a water test video? Speaker 1: Let me know in the comments below one of the [00:05:30] main things you may be wondering about is how the cameras of these two flagship phones compare the 14 pro max features a three camera system and an improved sensor. More specifically, there's a 48 megapixel main lens with an aperture of F 1.78, a 12 megapixel ultra wide lens at F 2.2 and a 12 megapixel three times telephoto lens at F 2.8. Apple says that the ultra wide lens produces better macro shots and the telephoto camera takes enhanced flow light shots. The phone can also produce 12 megapixel [00:06:00] shots at two times optical zoom equivalent to using the main sensor and has a 12 megapixel front camera with auto focus. The S 22 ultra on the other hand has a four camera system. There's a 12 megapixel ultra wide lens with an aperture of F 2.2, a 108 megapixel wide angle lens with F 1.81 10 megapixel telephoto lens with F 4.9 and another 10 megapixel telephoto lens with F 2.41 telephoto lens offers three times optical zoom while [00:06:30] the other offers 10 times optical zoom and the phone space zoom feature provides up to a hundred times zoom capability. Speaker 1: There's a back sensor for laser auto focus, which is meant to improve the auto focus experience in lowlight and close up photo settings. And for your selfies, there's a 40 megapixel front camera. Speaker 1: As for video, the 14 Promax can record up to 4k video at 24 25, 30 or 60 frames per second on the front and back cameras. While the S 22 ultra can [00:07:00] record 4k video at 60 frames per second, also on the front and back cameras, it can record eight K video at 24 frames per second with that rear camera system as well. So the Samsung Galax C S 22 ultra can shoot higher video quality than the iPhone 14 pro max, the iPhone 14. Promax also offers 4k cinematic mode, AKA portrait mode for video and a new feature called action mode, which automatically stabilizes your video Speaker 1: Now onto battery life while apple doesn't [00:07:30] specify battery capacity, they claim the 14 Promax has an all day battery life with up to 29 hours of video playback. But, you know, we'll test that battery claim in our reviews. The S 22 ultra has a 5,000 milliamp year battery, which according to our CNET review translates to a battery life of about a day and a half of everyday use. And based on our tests, that's about the same as the S 21 ultra battery life, both the iPhone 14 Promax and the S 22 ultra also support wireless charging with [00:08:00] the S 22 ultra adding reverse wireless charging to top up other devices from the back of the phone. And finally, let's talk colors. The 14 Promax comes in deep purple, gold, silver and space black. The S 22 ultra on the other hand comes in burgundy, green, Phantom, white and Phantom black. You can also get exclusive samsung.com colorways. Those are graphite sky blue and red, and those are all the specs to help you understand how the iPhone [00:08:30] 14 pro max and the Samsung galaxy S 22 ultra compare, remember specs. Don't tell the whole story. So subscribe to CNET to stay tuned for our full review of the iPhone 14 pro max.