iPhone 11 reviews are out, Amazon Music to offer lossless streaming

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Amazon hardware reveal next week: What devices would you like to see? (The Daily Charge, 9/16/2019)
The pivot to privacy could come with a $100 million grant
Another day, another huge Pixel 4XL leak (The Daily Charge, 9/12/2019)
Scott Wiener says California can save the internet
3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and an early surprise
Asus ROG Phone 2 has the first 120Hz OLED screen
iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone XS: Flagship phones compared
2020 Ford Escape is a more competent, comfortable and tech-rich SUV
2020 Audi RS6 Avant: Are you ready for 190 mph Costco runs?
The 5 biggest Apple iPhone 11 letdowns
2019 Audi A6: A sharp-dressed sedan
5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW X3 M40i
HTC launches the Vive Cosmos VR headset
Jaybird Vista: A sporty AirPods alternative with better sound
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo's dual screens are great for a cramped desktop
Yamaha's YAS-209 offers the best sound from an Alexa sound bar
Google's Nest Hub Max smart display tracks your face
LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one
Everything to know about the Brave browser
Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know
Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar
Best dark mode iOS apps to try now
How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS
How to set up and use Google Docs offline