iPad Pro 2021: Testing its most exciting features on a single charge
Well first we need to shrink this down too much.
Come back [SOUND]
while the iPads part
[MUSIC]
Greetings and welcome to another installment of one charged challenge where together we look at a product's most exciting features.
There are a series of challenges in a single battery life cycle.
Today we're looking at the brand new 2021 12.9 inch iPad Pro.
And now once it charges up to 100 we're going to go from zero to 100.
I'm excited about this today because the new iPad they have apples m one chip which is also in their Macs, and this largest model has an insane screen that uses mini LED technology.
The Apple calls the liquid retina XDR display So I've never owned an iPad Pro, but I do like making things and I feel like Apple's always preaching that these devices are made for people who make stuff.
So I know I've got a pretty good head start but I think I could look the part just a little bit more.
Now we're talking central casting.
I'm ready.
But seriously, I am excited to try this thing out.
But my lights flashing and I just heard the ding that means We are ready to go?
Let's do it.
Alright, so we've got our handy dandy Apple Pencil, and I saw this on Instagram we're going to go into procreate And in this equity room, give myself a face filter.
All right, I'm gonna take my glasses off.
I can't even see.
Yeah, so it's already tracking my face even just with this one memoirs of a geisha stroke.
You can see it's sensing the ridges of my nose.
That is wild.
[MUSIC]
Yeah, procreate is a program that costs 10 bucks.
I've tried it once I've barely practiced.
I gotta say this is pretty cool.
I'm glad you can still see my great hair.
We're going for like Mardi Gras King Diamond.
I might have to come back and airbrush myself.
We're gonna sword guess my moustache.
Alright I could really do this all day but we need to keep the show going and I'm calling Mr.
Winn.
[MUSIC]
Alright folks, welcome to my murder basement only the second challenge of the day and I've had a major setback.
I'm sure a lot of you will love this.
But of course there's only one USB C Thunderbolt input.
On the iPad and I was planning on recording like always with my audio interface but I can't find my adapter for my headphones.
Usually I'm just doing this on my desktop and I just have a regular headphone jack, but not today.
And when I plug it in, I can't monitor the output even through the iPad speakers.
So we're going to do this the old fashioned way.
That's not really, Old Fashioned at all, and we are gonna record through the iPad microphone blasting through this amp.
So it might be a little sketchy but in a way it's kind of cool experiment.
Let's see what we can do.
All right?
First we are gonna get ourselves a drummer, camera baby, we gotta go with my good friend Logan He's super fake, but it's good drummer.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Well, this is really hard and I could waste my whole battery fits in with this.
So we got something.
This is kind of just a perfect example of the limitations of an iPad.
You really gonna Think three steps ahead in order for it to be a smooth workflow.
It's nowhere near as easy or really as many features as doing this on my iMac, but we've got something trippy.
So let's go back into AR complete another challenge and turn this place into nightclub.
All right, we're going to apple clips getting a good scan of the murder base.
Submit.
Real confetti.
Yes, I need a disco ball.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
So all over Instagram, you'll see these people making these low budget commercials, using their phones and stuff.
This person cam a deck shot a Coca-Cola commercial with their phone.
And it was pretty cool.
So I'm going to try and emulate that, but with the iPad pro.
But I actually don't have an actor or an assistant of any kind.
So today we're not shilling for Coca Cola, but instead what I would call Lacroix it might indeed be the cloth.
So camera deep please get back to me if I am saying this wrong as well.
[MUSIC]
All right 216, we're at 67% battery I actually think that's pretty good considering how much screen recording we're doing, how much heavy lifting, we're doing how much troubleshooting I've had to do that you haven't seen.
It's been a little rough.
But we're gonna try and edit this together.
This is Jesse hanging out.
[MUSIC]
Well, I just discovered that you can't reverse clip direction and Adobe rush.
Which is just insane to me.
I've heard a lot of hype about Luma fusion never used it before.
It's 30 bucks.
So I'm just gonna go back to the old trusty iMovie for this little experiment.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
But guess what, iMovie can't reverse the clip either.
I swear I used to be able to but I couldn't find it.
I found a free app that did it all compressed, but I missed one of comedy shots.
So I'm not even sure if I pulled this up.
I gotta say that was pretty hard and it took me about an hour longer than it would have taken me to do On an iMac in full blown Adobe Premiere apologies in advance camera deep but we got to watch it.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Yeah Okay, I'm ready to do something else.
[MUSIC]
All right, now we're gonna look at some actual 4k footage that I shot on my Panasonic for a different project using this handy USB C drive.
All right I MC my hard drive and a lot of really cool selfies.
Here's something I did for my friends This was like a month before the lockdown that we shot this and it's playing the smaller clips pretty well.
Not really loading the really big clips but we did.
We did shoot this in log.
Let's see how long it takes to save a two gig file to the computer.
Save to files choose a new location on my iPad All right, save.
Start the clock to gigs going to the iPad from the drive l was pretty quick.
Okay, so let's import that one into rush.
Ooh unsupported media type media cannot be imported That's another Adobe rush thing and not the iPad because the iPad was just playing it from files.
But apparently I can't edit that one, which is a bummer, but I'm checking this challenge off.
Good demented property brother.
Wow.
Okay, so Mitchell, as you might be aware, center stage is in the new iPads and it's a technology that basically tracks people.
When they're in video calls and it's even built into zoom right here.
I'm going to click turn center stage on And then start moving around.
Let's see if it works.
[MUSIC]
Is the camera moving?
Yes.
Alright, we have one more test while you're here.
I'm gonna hide under the table and we're gonna see if my self portrait That I drew on the iPad.
Is it in frame?
Its moving.
All right.
Its moving
So I'm really not much of a gamer but I've been told that Divinity Original Sin two Really takes advantage of the M1 chip.
So I'm going to give it a try.
Even though, I have no idea how to play it.
Classic role-playing experience.
Begin.
I gotta go with which, right, none of the buttons are working.
This isn't even a free game.
[MUSIC]
Start game or starting game maybe starting game.
I gotta close some apps because this game actually won't start.
There we go.
[MUSIC]
I didn't even see the cage.
[MUSIC]
Well, definitely playing this game of all the things has the biggest impact on the battery.
Also the iPads hot, but I still don't quite know what I'm doing the visuals look good screens look good.
I need to take a break and we'll be back All right, here we go.
Just a pup in the Grand Canyon.
Says I can disconnect the device.
I'll follow its instructions.
And then I have so graphic designer she has a thunderbolt monitor or this is a really nice LG monitor.
And there we go.
The monitor charges the iPad.
I gotta say I I like the way it looks on the iPad.
I really love this rock.
I wanted to like pray to it or something
[MUSIC]
I don't really wanna give it too much juice because both the screens look great but you can't tell in this video but it really looks great on here and I want to test out 4k HDR movie.
[MUSIC]
Back in my comfy clothes I didn't really intend to get this intimate with you all but might as well enjoy myself.
So We're gonna watch one of the greatest films ever made.
Terminator 2 Judgment Day in 4KHDR hit the lights.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
I'm ready James, so naked Arnold is telling me that the screen is pretty amazing, but I'm actually surprised by how good it sounds, the speakers sound really good.
See a movie has been playing for about an hour.
We're at 1%.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
And that's it.
Okay.
All right, well, I'm gonna plug it in and finish the movie, collect my thoughts and I will see you soon to break it all down.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
So yeah all that was a bit more of a struggle than I was anticipating but had a couple of days to gather my thoughts do some editing.
So now together, we can tie a bow on this episode of one charged challenge, and this is a good time to mention we filmed a couple more of these.
You can watch one right here with the iPhone 12 Pro max.
The links are also in the description.
So what do we think of the new iPad Pro?
Well, let's start with something I really liked the battery.
Now, if you're gonna use this as your primary creative tool, you're probably not going to do any of these heavy lifting experiences without a charger nearby.
But that being said, for this fun and very active test, I was impressed AR recording music, video editing, gaming, all while screen recording most of it Over 12 hours in my opinion, that feels pretty solid.
Well, let's round out some more of the positives.
I really wasn't expecting to have as much fun in procreate as I did, easy to use really mapped my face and attach stuff to it.
No problem.
If I didn't have buses, I probably would have sat in that chair and painted my face all day.
Also drawing with an Apple Pencil was a really fun experience.
Overall I'm really digging the look and feel of the iPad Pro, the screen is really awesome, the speaker surprised me, everything feels super premium, which it should because it's expensive as hell.
[MUSIC]
And that's kind of a nice segue into what I don't like the iPad for years.
I feel like I've been hearing people asking, when is the iPad going to become the standalone device that can easily handle all my computing needs?
And even though this is the most souped up iPad ever and I had a lot of fun using it for stuff like editing video or recording music.
It doesn't even come close to replacing the stuff that I can do on my desktop.
The water down apps really bugged me, especially something like Adobe premier rush.
Then stuff like only having one port no headphone jack.
Yeah, there are workarounds but it's something that can get in your way pretty quickly.
It is a really fun device to use and I have found myself wanting to play with it, but at least right now it's nowhere near being my go to tool for making stuff.
[MUSIC]
What are the gadgets do you want to see me test out on the show?
Let us know below.
If you have time you know watch some of our other episodes but if not, no worries.
Thank you so much for watching and as always be excellent to each other [SOUND]
