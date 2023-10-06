iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More 6:49 Watch Now

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More

Oct 6, 2023 Mobile

Speaker 1: Yes, it's true. Your iPhone 15 may have been actually getting more toasty than it should have, and the big news is that Apple addressed it with a software update. Apple reached out to CNET and other news outlets saying that the overheating iPhone 15 Pro is in part due to an iOS 17 bug, and that the overheating is not because of the design of the hardware. On Wednesday, apple released Iowas 17.0 0.3, and that addresses the issue. [00:00:30] Apple is also saying some apps like Instagram were contributing to pro models getting warmer than they should overloading the A 17 pro chip C P U. Well, that certainly was a little iOS 17 surprise feature, but that's not the only new thing we're learning about iOS 17 because not everything gets talked about in the big Apple livestream presentations. Even a few weeks in, there are still new things coming out about the operating system. Speaker 1: As we cool down for the week, [00:01:00] there's one more thing we can chat about all the little features in iOS 17 that you may not have heard about yet and these may change your daily habits. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. Let's get into the hot news first. What happened with the overheating bug? Days after the iPhone 15 models went on sale. We saw reports from users saying their phones felt excessively hot. Sometimes it was after they charged the phone and other reports said it would get hot just when scrolling through social media and not [00:01:30] plugged in. So Apple said the overheating could be traced to several factors including a software bug. And iOS 17.0 0.3 out this week addresses that issue. Apple explained that the fix will not reduce the iPhone's performance, and Apple says it is working with app developers with fixes. Speaker 1: So some apps don't overload the system and get the iPhone running hot. And some of those apps included Instagram, Uber, and the racing game Asphalt nine. [00:02:00] Let's get into the other Iowa 17 surprises, starting with how you stream your audio content. The Apple Podcast app evolved with the release of Iowa 17 and now it's become a hub for a bunch of audio content that didn't use to live in the podcast app. If you subscribe to Apple Music, you're going to find Apple Music Radio shows in podcasts. If you subscribe to Apple News Plus you're going to find news, audio shows and feeds in podcasts. And [00:02:30] if you also subscribe to a news service like say the New York Times, you won't just find their podcast inside the New York Times app. Now, apps can put their audio feeds in the main podcast app. Same goes for if you subscribe to apps like Calm, which has its own meditation themed feeds, and you used to need to open the calm app to hear them all, but that's going to now be in podcasts. So third party apps can make sure their subscriber content shows up podcasts if they want [00:03:00] to, rather than have a user go into each of their apps separately. In Iowa 17, there's been a lot of chatter about how not everyone really wants that name drop feature, where you can share contact info by bringing two phones together. Like do you always really want to Speaker 2: Have someone come up to you and say, Speaker 1: Hey, let's share Speaker 2: Contact Speaker 1: Info, and then there's a phone Speaker 2: Just Speaker 1: Right in front of you and you're left in a weird spot going, oh, maybe I don't want to give you my info. Well, you can set this feature to be receive only, [00:03:30] which means you will only receive contact info or you can just pull away and nothing will happen. But I would practice this whole name drop thing with a friend a few times because I was just at an event this Speaker 2: Weekend where no one knew how to make it work. People were just bumping their phones together Speaker 1: Hoping something would happen and Speaker 2: Yet nothing did. Speaker 1: You've heard of standby Speaker 2: Mode. When Speaker 1: The Speaker 2: Phone is connected Speaker 1: To power and it's sideways, then you're going to see a new display feature [00:04:00] that can show widgets or the time or photos. There are a few options. Here's a new little twist on standby. If you are using multiple MagSafe connectors, let's say you have one mag safe stand by your desk and there's one by the bed and on your bedside you like to see a giant clock, but at your desk, you want other widgets on there. Well, the phone knows what you want. Each mag safe stand to show it remembers your standby settings between the mag safes. [00:04:30] Now this is really only cool if you're living that multiple mag safe stand luxury life, and it is another thing that makes you want to buy a safe charger instead of just saving money and using the U S B C cable you Speaker 2: Already Speaker 1: Have around the house. But hey, now you know it exists. If you like using reminders and lists, you should play around with the type of list you can create. There's an option for grocery and it automatically will sort your food by type, so you can be faster doing your supermarket sweep through the aisles, [00:05:00] having all produce or dairy lumped together. And if you just throw in something like cookies in a random spot, it's going to move to where it belongs. You may already know this trick, but if you have a garment with a laundry symbol on the tag, those weird codes for how to clean it, you don't have to Google what a triangle with an X means. You could just take a photo of the label, then open the photo in the photos app, swipe up, and you're going to see the phrase, look up, laundry care, [00:05:30] tap that, and bam, there's your answer. Speaker 1: And the last trick I have for you, you can now get a cross fade effect between songs in Apple Music. The option is in settings under music, just toggle on cross faith. And there you can choose how long you want the cross fade blend between songs to last. I feel like with all these features plus the ones that are more well reported, like life voicemail and stickers, we're all going to need a few more weeks to become masters of these new things. But what have you found after three [00:06:00] weeks of living with iOS 17? Please share in the comments. Oh, and if you have watched my last video, it's been a little over a week with my fine woven case, so do you want to know what it's like? It's to be truthful about it. I don't have any big new marks or rings from MagSafe usage. Apple said the marks do fade over time, and yes, my marks all faded, but I would say it all just is a little faded and worn looking. It's not very crisp for [00:06:30] me. The slippery nature of the material is making me really want a new case. I don't like the feel of it on my fingers. Now I will pick something new for next week's show. So do come back next Friday for the update. Thanks for watching.