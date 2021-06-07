iOS 15 brings AirPods upgrades

Air pods have helped us enjoy music like never before.
And they've helped to stay connected in so many different ways, whether to friends and family, to our devices, or to our favourite entertainment.
with iOS 15 we have some great new features coming to air pods, starting with conversation boost, which is designed to help people with mild hearing challenges stay more connected in conversations.
Through computational audio and beamforming microphones.
Conversation boost focuses your AirPods pro on the person talking in front of you, making it easier to hear and follow along in a face to face conversation.
until you hear the conversation even better, you can also reduce the amount of ambient noise.
Next, when you can't reach for your iPhone announced messages with Siri helps you stay connected.
IOS 15 takes us further with announced notifications.
Now Siri can automatically read your important time sensitive notifications to you, like when your dinner has been delivered.
And when you set a location for your reminder, like the grocery store, Siri will read your shopping list to you right when you need it.
You can easily choose which apps to enable and select Do Not Disturb when you don't want to be interrupted.
And if you're using the new focus feature, your notification preferences are already taken into account.
Next, we have significantly improved how air pods work and find my.
With iOS 15, you can locate your AirPods pro in air pods max using the find my network.
Your air pods simply send out a secure Bluetooth beacon that can be detected by other Apple devices.
They can relay your air pods location to the network, and then back to your find my app.
And if they're nearby, just choose play sound
[MUSIC]
To listen for the chirp, whether they're in their case or out.
[SOUND] And the new proximity view in the find my app lets you know when you're getting close.
To make it even less likely to lose your air pods, you can now receive a separation alert to notify you if you leave your air pods behind.
Finally, last year, we introduced spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for AirPods pro.
And then elevated the experience even further with the high fidelity audio of air pods max.
enabled by computational audio.
The three dimensional theatre like sound really makes movies come to life.
This fall we're excited to extend spatial audio to TV S.
So now you can enjoy the full surround experience tuned for the big screen in your living room without disturbing the rest of the house.
With dynamic head tracking it properly responds as you move about the room.
We're also bringing spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to Mac OS on our new m one powered Macs, so you can enjoy spatial audio on all of your devices.
In addition, we recently announced spatial audio for Apple Music with the incredible multi dimensional sound experience of Dolby Atmos.
And we're excited that it's available starting today, with albums from some of your favorite artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Kacey Musgraves.
With the benefits of conversation boost, the convenience of fine my\g in the enhanced experience with spatial audio, there are some great new features coming to the AirPods family.
