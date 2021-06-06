Interactive Spider-Bot unboxing

[MUSIC]
Greetings true believers.
Today we're taking a look at the spider bot from the California Adventures Avengers campus.
It's a brand new area of the park that just opened this past week and we got these toys straight from there.
So let's dig in.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
So I wasn't fortunate enough to visit the Avengers campus myself but my colleague Ashley did.
[MUSIC]
She was kind enough to secure these for me so that I can make this video for you and show you what's inside.
Let's take a look at it.
We have two items.
The first is a spider board that is inspired by the new ride there, Web Slingers and spiderman adventure, and the story with that ride is, Peter Parker who invented the spider board Is testing a new feature where they can replicate.
Unfortunately everything goes wrong and you must go on an adventure with spider man to capture all of the replicated spider bots before they wreak havoc on the city.
The second item we have is an accessories add on for the spider bot and it's an Iron Man looking armour that you can attach to To the outside.
So we're gonna open these up and play with them a little bit to see what they do.
I get this out of the way and we'll get started with a spider bot first.
Get that handy dandy pocket knife out so we can open up the packaging alright.
Tape us off.
Now let's get him out of his cage.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
So while I'm doing this, let's talk about the ride.
The ride has like a 3D element and it recognizes these motions where you do this.
that sends webs from your cart and I think there's like a game element where there's a score at the end and you're just kind of trying to capture these little spider bites that are all over the ride.
Like that.
Okay, so we've got the controller which is still secured some instructions.
So the spider bot is free.
Before we dig into the controller and turning it on, let's just take a look and admire the design of it feels pretty sturdy little weighty stance, eight legs like spiders have.
All right, we got that on and off switch right here on the bottom.
Yeah I'm excited to power this on and see how the whole eyes light up, how the legs move.
The battery compartment is also on the other side.
It says the four double A batteries that are required for it are included.
So we shouldn't have to, Spend some time opening this up and putting batteries in.
Let's just leave that here while we get the controller out.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Well, that was easy.
It's pretty small controller.
This actually does feel kind of cheap compared to this.
This feels like a premium toy.
The controller not so much.
It's very light Instructions on how to get started.
They battle so if you have two of them, you can actually make these battle.
I only have the one with with those accessories.
So we'll get those Iron Man plates attached to it and see what that looks like but we're just going to kind of power it on and drive it around a little bit and maybe we'll get another one at some point and do a video about how they battle.
Okay, so we got three different sections to this instructions manual.
How to get Started which is powering it on.
We've got battle gameplay so we'll get into that as much as we can.
And we've got tactical upgrades which we fortunately do have with this Iron Man attachment I'm really excited to try this out and see what it looks like.
All right, so according to instructions, there's an on and off switch, you got a pair, the controller to the spider by and there's a sleep mode that will turn off the spider bot.
If it's not active for five minutes or so.
Definitely, a little bit more complicated of a battle game than I expected.
I thought this was going to be super basic.
I'm actually even more excited about trying this at now.
There's a self destruct button which will probably be how we're gonna make it pop off the top.
Since we don't have another spider bot to attack it, there's a crouch button so that this can probably go lower, maybe some evasive moves, and there's a projector shield button, so probably another defense mechanism.
And the tactical upgrades actually do change how the spider bot interacts, it'll change the sounds, the lights, the.
Projector shields and has some custom attributes.
I know we're wasting time talking about this.
Let's just get into it.
Alright first let's get this powered up.>> Spider mode online
Romete.
Switches down here too.
It looks like we're already paired up.
We've got the five led lights here, which represent the digital lives.
So you have 10 digital lives before your spider bot destroyed.
You be quiet.
You got your three LEDs up here, which represent your deluxe blaster.
Two different kinds of last week.
You have a standard blaster and your deluxe blaster, the standard blaster removes one hip point of digital life.
And the deluxe blaster removes two.
I believe if you use the blaster too fast then your spider bot overheats.
It's probably positive it makes it unusable for a moment.
We'll find that out.
And then you got the deluxe blaster which has a limited amount of ammo and you wanna make sure you don't waste those shots probably.
Alright, well let's just go ahead and Moved out here.
Let's just go ahead and try to pilot this a little bit.
Got forward, got backwards.
Got rotate.
[LAUGH]
I liked the way it moves.
It's kinda cool.
Let's walk it across the table.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
That's a lot of fun.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
I don't know if it's cuz the table's uneven, but it tends to drive a little left.
When I go straight, see, this is just going straight.
That's not so bad.
This is a bit of a smooth table so it's probably having trouble getting a little traction.
I bet you if I did it on carpet, it'd be a lot better.
Reverse.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
All right, so we tried the blaster.
Let's see.
Let's try the standard blaster first Sounds almost like a web swish sound.
Let's try the deluxe blaster now.
Ooh, that sounds powerful.
And yeah, look, it did remove one of those led lights.
One more time.
Let's see.
Let's I'll show you the controller while I do it Yeah, only one shot left.
Let's see what happens when it overheats if I push the standard blaster about five times in a row.
Let's see.
[SOUND]
Yeah, see if I can still move it though.
[SOUND] So move it when it's overheated, but you can't use the blaster so you have no offense when you overheat it, but you wait a few seconds and it's good to go again.
Next let's try the projector shield, I imagen it's just gonna be a sound and light since there's nothing attacking my spider bot.
It's really difficult to see that in action, but let's see what happens when you push it.
[SOUND]
That's awesome.
It actually projects a little Spider-Man logo on the floor when you push the shield, and it looks like it stays there.
You don't have to hold it, so it turns off after a little bit, so there's a timer on that shield.
Let's do one more time.
It's pretty cool.
Shield's recharging.
.>> It has to recharge the shield, so it takes a little bit of time.
It's pretty complicated game I should have bought two so we could have tried to sell.
Right now let's try making a crouch.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Not much of a difference visually it really only lowered by about a centimeter or so.
But apparently what happens is when it's in crouch mode, it's protected against standard blaster shots.
So it can only take damage from the deluxe blaster at that point.
And now the moment you've all been waiting for, let's self destruct, ready.
Self Destruct, three, two Wow.>>> [LAUGH] That's pretty awesome.
Alright, so basically just pops up this little top plate here.
You can see there's a little there's some pins here.
There's springs on each side of this.
Other than that really not a whole lot else to that but.
Imagine just clicks right back.
In place when you're done.
So, in order to reset this, we need to turn the spider bot off.
And then apparently we should be able to get it to, nope.
So I'm turning back on now.
And then there we go, [CROSSTALK]
so you have to turn it off and turn it back on in order for it to be reset and for the top plate to secure back in place.
Let's turn the rope back on and I'm assuming we're gonna have all ten lives back
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Yeah, that's pretty awesome.
All right, I am going to get this out of the way.
Now let's open up the tactical upgrade the Iron Man Tactical upgrade and let's see how it changes how.
The spider bite works, I'm gonna turn this off so it's not yelling at me while I'm opening this box.
This package is a lot lighter than the spider bot because these are just little pieces of plastic that you touch on the outside of the spider bot.
Seems like these would be great Souvenirs if you have two kids because it'll occupy them pretty well, I don't know.
I felt like if I had two of these and someone to play with, alright, give me a good couple hours of fun.
If not several sessions a few hours of fun.
One fell out.
Got one leg,too two legs.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
You should put this away, just to be safe, nope.
Get this guy off.
There we go.
We'll just play rough.
Just gotta break this plot break it out.
I'm not gonna bother trying to do that neat anymore.
So according to this the unique perk that this armor has is that it provides the spider bot with Digital Life regeneration.
So spider bot will get one Digital Life back every 45 seconds of gameplay.
So those defensive tactics really come in handy with this upgrade.
Make sure if you have two kids, you get both of them upgrades.
If you're going to buy any at all, because that's a little one thing.
All right, let's try to put the new armour on, get some of this plastic out of the way.
So first we need to make them self destruct again, which is always fun.
Spiderman, self destruct in 3, 2, 1.
[SOUND]
That's a lot of fun.
I don't know.
That's the like that, that's the face plate.
Don't do this with too much force or break it.
[SOUND] Makes a little sound effect when you pull that off.
[LAUGH] Well, sad actually, it's like, no, I'm naked.
I'm gonna turn back on, and then I'm gonna pop this guy on.
Tactical upgrade online.
And then let's get this guy in place.
Sounds like it's gonna break, I'm sure it's fine though.
So now he's got an Iron Man face on.
Let's get these little legs on, these go on really easily.
They just kind of hug the legs pretty snug.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
And then last but not least, you got this little repulsor which doesn't have any lights or anything on it.
It's pretty much, just a piece of plastic.
See So there's a little hole here for it.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Cool, all right.
Let's turn on the remote and see how it changes the sound effects.
Tactical upgrade online.
There we go.
Now we got all our lives back.
We got our Deluxe blaster ammo back.
Same movement action.
Let's try the standard blaster.
Yeah, it's a little bit more of an electronic sound as opposed to like a flip sound like the spiderweb.
We got the deluxe blaster sounds like Iron Man's arc reactor.
See if what happens when we press the shield if that changes maybe the projection?
[NOISE] It does.
Now it has an Iron Man logo as opposed to the Spider Man logo.
That's a pretty cool little feature that it changes the projection colour me impressed All right, let's do crouch, same thing.
[SOUND] Now the self destruct, does it change as Ironmen
Self destruct, three to one.
[SOUND]
Not really same all Pretty sweet though.
And there you have it.
That's the spider bot from California, Ventures Avengers campus.
It runs for 80 dollars and each tackle upgrade is $25.
There's five available the Iron Man 1.
There's black widow, black panther Ant-Man in the wash.
And each one has their own unique features.
So make sure you check that out and decide how you wanna strategically pay the battle game.
Thanks, see you next time.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
