Intel's blazing anniversary chip, Spotify's mystery device

Today's major tech stories include Intel's anniversary 5 GHz chip, a hint Spotify is secretly making a gadget and the new Gmail becoming mandatory by October.
This is c/net and here's stories that matter right now. Ahead of the companies' 50th anniversary, chip maker Intel has announced the special edition CPU which will be the first to reach five gigahertz in boost mode.Most impressively the 4I7886A doesn't require over clocking for that kind of speed. What enthusiast say the processor should be able to easily surpass five giga hertz when over [UNKNOWN]. Intel will also hold the contest and give away 8,086 chips. [MUSIC] It's entirely possible that Spotify is secretly building a piece of consumer hardware that's according to your registration with the FCC which companies usually do before they submit a wireless Aside from that specific hint, it's anyone's guess what the music streaming service could be making. But most experts are anticipating some kind of smart speaker. [MUSIC] Finally, if you're not already using the shiny new version of Gmail, you'll have no choice but to switch by October. Google has released a timeline for the transition. Regular Gmail's days are numbered. you can of course opt in now which we do recommend as the new version is pretty solid. [MUSIC] you can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google play store.

