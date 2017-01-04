Intel demos world's first 'walk-around' VR video experience: Must-See CES 2017
Must-See CES 2017: Intel demos world's first 'walk-around' VR video experience
At CES 2017, Intel is partnering with Hype VR to deliver high-fidelity video capture that allows viewers to move around a video scene as if they were there. The technology requires massive amounts of computing -- every frame of video is 3GB.
