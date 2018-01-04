Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Intel chip flaw intensifies, Spotify filing for IPO?Today's major tech headlines include more details regarding the massive chip security flaw, Spotify reportedly filing for IPO and Roku's new licensing program.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. A massive ship flaw that will soon be disclosed by Intel doesn't just affect Intel chips according to Axios. The issue deals with the way processors execute code, and the solution, for now, seems to be the rewriting of software. While on paper, this could potentially impact most computers, Intel is saying most users shouldn't be affected. Spotify has reported the files for IPO and the company may be planning a nontraditional offering in favor of direct listing on the New York Stack Exchange. If your Spotify is looking to go public sometime in the first quarter of this year But it was also just hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit by a major music publisher. And finally, streaming giant Roku is debuting a licensing program for smart audio devices and expects the first products to ship this fall with TCL being the early partner. Third party companies can make use of either Roku's Connect or Entertainment Assistant for use in their products. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the C|Net Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.