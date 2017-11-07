HolidayBuyer's Guide
Intel and AMD team up, Broadcom sets eyes on Qualcomm

The biggest stories in tech include a surprising team-up between Intel and AMD, Broadcom setting its eyes on a Qualcomm acquisition and most Amazon Prime customers really want nothing to do with the company's new "Key" service.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. In a surprising move that pits to notorious PC rivals on the same team, Intel and AMD have teamed up for a project that will add AMD's Radeon graphics to a select amount of Intel CPUs Combination of the CPU and GPU is advantageous for laptops as the race to combine a higher performance and 4K graphics in a smaller package continues. Expect the collaboration to be available in slick laptops next year. San Jose based company Broadcom, maker of chips for everything from [INAUDIBLE] boxes, to modems to video recorders As maybe 70 dollar per share offer for Qualcomm a deal that would be worth 130 billion dollars. If it goes through the acquisition would be the biggest one in tech ever. And finally a recent poll done on behalf of recode shows that 58 percent of prime subscribers want nothing to do with Amazon's key service Assistant that allows deliveries to be made in your home when you're not around. Only about 5% of customers say they'd definitely buy it. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

