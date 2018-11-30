CNET First Look

Instant Pot Smart Wifi connects your pressure cooker

Transcript
[MUSIC] Instant Pot stayed true to its brand with the Instant Pot smart wifi, with the six quart, 1,000 watt design and the popular modes and functions the company is known for. Buttons for beans, chilli, meat, rice ,yoghurt and cake are all there. You'll also get saute, pressure cook, steam and slow cook options. What's new is the addition of wifi, allowing you to connect your instant pot smart wifi to the instant pot app, and control your cooker remotely. Select the programme you'd like to run, make custom adjustments if necessary, and hit 'start'. There's also the option to cancel cooking remotely, monitor your foods progress, and receive Receive notifications on your phone when cooking is complete. We cooked brisket, rice, beans, and even seared steak in the Instant Pot Smart Wi-fi. All of our dishes cooked well and yielded tasty results. Those solid cooking results pair well with the Instant Pot app, where you can view recipes, create a grocery list, make special notes, or leave recipe reviews. Adding Wi-fi to kitchen appliances is happening more and more, but doesn't really add any functionality. In the case of Instant Pot, if you forget to hit start or set a delay, being able to start your cooker remotely is a life saver. But you'd have to remember that you forgot in the first place and what are the chances of that? With other Wi-Fi features like canceling, viewing cooking status, and getting mobile alerts, the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi almost convinces me that smarter is better. Still at 149 dollars, it's a pricey model and I wouldn't shell too much extra money for those nifty, but mostly unnecessary, features, especially if you can otherwise live with the more basic, inexpensive Instant Pot. [MUSIC]
Smart HomeSmall Appliances

