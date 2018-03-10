Your video, "Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills "
Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills

The newest electric pressure cooker from the popular company has more pressure than older models, so you'll get meals even faster. Plus, it has a touchscreen display.
[MUSIC] We have some big product news coming out of the International Home and Housewares Show here in Chicago. Today we found out that Instant Pot is making a new product called the Instant Pot Max. A lot of things make this Instant Pot Max special. First of all, you've got touch screen controls, which we haven't seen on any other Instant Pot models. There's also a control dial, so you can really get precise with your temperatures. And the pressure is also a little different than other Instant Pot models. This Instant Pot reaches 15 PSI, so what that really means is that you can use this to can, it's that strong and powerful. And representatives here at Instant Pot say that this model will also be able to sous vide in the future because of precise temperature control. Now that will make this product a must-have. And another cool thing about this new model? It has automatic venting, so you don't have to adjust the top between sealing and venting. It does that for you. Now the company hasn't said how much this new Instant Pot will cost, but I suspect that it's gonna be a little more expensive than the models that are always out. But be on the lookout, because the Instant Pot Max is expected to be on shelves in May, just in time for Mother's Day.
Instant Pot Max

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
The Instant Pot Max cooks faster thanks to higher pressure. It also sports slick touchscreen controls.
Read First Take

MSRP: $200.00

Visit manufacturer site for details.

