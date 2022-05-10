Instagram Starts Testing NFTs, Facebook is Shutting Down Nearby Friends Feature

Tech
Speaker 1: This is Cena and here are the stories that matter right now, Instagram is getting into NFTs. Starting this week. The photo sharing company will work with a handful of us based artists and collectors who can share their NFTs on the platform. NFTs or non fungible tokens are digital assets that are verified using blockchain technology. There won't be any fees for posting or sharing digital collectibles on Instagram CEO, Adam sari said Instagram is starting small to quote, learn from the community. [00:00:30] Facebook is shuttering its nearby friends feature, which was designed to let users know who's close. If people wanted to hang out, the service will be discontinued on May 31st. This comes as more users are weary of sharing their location and other personal data with tech giants. Facebook will still collect location information for features like personalized ads and Facebook events. And finally, if you're struggling to figure out what to watch, IMDB has a new app to help sift through the endless options. The company launched a [00:01:00] free app for F TV called what to watch, which uses a series of many games to help you decide. Well, what to watch after playing a game, the app will pull up a list of recommendations as well as IMDB user ratings and run times for each title. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

