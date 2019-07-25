Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions
Transcript
Ikea has released its new range of multi room called Symfonisk, and not only do they look good, but they sound good, too.
Ikea enlisted the help of audio specialist Sonos on the two speakers, and so they will work interchangeably with speakers, such as the Sonas One.
Symphonies can be controlled with the Sonos app or with voicera systems such as Alexa or the Google system.
Unlike recent Sona speakers, though, there's no microphones on board.
The most interesting of the two products is the $179 symphonies table lamp, which is a speaker and a lamp in one.
It's designed to minimize the space it takes up in your presumably IKEA made bedside table.
Also be aware, the [UNKNOWN] is not a smart lamp.
The light can't be controlled with an app.
And it only takes the smaller candelabra style bulbs.
However, Philips and IKEA do made smart bulbs to fit the socket, or you can buy an adapter.
The table lamp's look is quite reminiscent of the Apple HomePod with its grey knitted cover Only that it has around light fixture on top line because of the familiar set of servers controls play, pause and volume up and down.
There's also a manual switch for the lamp on the side.
The speaker offers a 180 degree spread which makes it great for using on a table against a wall.
The second product is the $99 Symphony.
Thinnest bookshelf, which is also designed to slot inside the company's galaxy bookshelves.
For Sonos fans, it's the most attractive as a budget pair of surrounds for the son of sound bar range.
The bookshelf can also be used as a standalone speaker and comes with the standard set of Sonos controls.
I've listened to both of the speakers and while the Sonos one does sound Fuller, this infinite Grange makes the Sonos ecosystem better rounded and reduces the cost of entry The IKEA's Symphony Table Lamp and Bookshelf are available from IKEA stores and online right now.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Creative Stage is the budget desktop sound bar to beat
1:50
Klipsch's striking R-51M monitors sound great on a budget
1:34
B&W's 606 speaker gets Continuum driver for better detail, deeper...
1:41
Q Acoustics' 3020i speakers improve on the original in almost...
1:19
Samsung Galaxy Home is your newest smart speaker
1:00
Vizio's SB362 solo sound bar is great value for money
1:52
Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans
1:49
Sonos Beam offers big sound at a more affordable price