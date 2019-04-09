Tech Today

Ikea teams up with Sonos for speakers, Pinterest set to go public

Transcript
This is CNET and here's the stories that matter right now. IKEA is teaming up with Sonos for a line of smart speakers that would work with the Sonos app, and Alexa. One variety of speakers is actually going to be included inside of a lamp as well, and it will go for $179. A lampless version of the new speaker will go for 99 $99. Look for them in stores and online this August. Pinterest is going public and an FCC filing show the company plans to sell 75 million shares at a range from $15 to $17 in its IPO. Doing so could raise $1.3 billion for the lifestyle focused social network. Founded back in 2010 Pinterest boasts 250M active monthly users and made over $750M last year. And finally, Google maps is starting to adopt some of the Google [UNKNOWN] features a new slowdowns option will allow people to report traffic jams, making for quicker data collection and the chance for others to find details. Up until now, only crashes and speed limits were available for reporting. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryAlexaGoogle MapsGooglePinterest

