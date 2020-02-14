If you're looking for love, look online

Transcript
[MUSIC] A Valentine's Day feels like less of a celebration of love and more like a spotlight on your singleness. Maybe it's time to up your online dating game. Here's a roundup of the latest sites and apps. Some of the old standbys like match and eHarmony are still popular, but those both costs money and even though plans start around 18 bucks a month that adds up fast depending on how long you're using the services. free options include Bumble where the woman is required to make the first move and efforts to encourage equality. Other free sites include OkayCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel and hinge. Then there's more specialized sites like the league, a service that only accepts members from a certain educational and professional background. Verify your identity through your Facebook and LinkedIn profiles to gain access. Happn is all about that chance meeting, download the app onto your phone and it will alert you if you come near another user. That way you'll never have to miss a random opportunity to connect with a stranger. For more love and tech suggestions, visit cnet.com in San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi, with CNET for CBS News.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

78 episodes

Alphabet City

80 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Daily Charge

939 episodes

What the Future

332 episodes

Tech Today

1110 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Mobile World Congress is canceled. Now what? (The Daily Charge, 2/13/2020)

6:07

Mobile World Congress canceled over coronavirus fears

3:52

Does Samsung's folding-glass flip phone beat the Razr? (The Daily Charge, 2/12/2020)

4:52

Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass

7:17

Samsung debuts Galaxy S20 phones

3:20

Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds Plus

2:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

8:07

New trailer shows what we all want in the iPhone 12

4:24

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40

2:35

Should you get the Galaxy S20?

5:21

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy Z Flip first impressions

4:27

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier

5:02

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149

3:54

Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

3:36

Motorola Razr review: It's a remarkable peek at the future but not without concerns

12:22

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35