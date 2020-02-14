If you're looking for love, look online

[MUSIC]
A Valentine's Day feels like less of a celebration of love and more like a spotlight on your singleness.
Maybe it's time to up your online dating game.
Here's a roundup of the latest sites and apps.
Some of the old standbys like match and eHarmony are still popular, but those both costs money and even though plans start around 18 bucks a month that adds up fast depending on how long you're using the services.
free options include Bumble where the woman is required to make the first move and efforts to encourage equality.
Other free sites include OkayCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel and hinge.
Then there's more specialized sites like the league, a service that only accepts members from a certain educational and professional background.
Verify your identity through your Facebook and LinkedIn profiles to gain access.
Happn is all about that chance meeting, download the app onto your phone and it will alert you if you come near another user.
That way you'll never have to miss a random opportunity to connect with a stranger.
For more love and tech suggestions, visit cnet.com in San Francisco.
I'm Kara Tsuboi, with CNET for CBS News.
