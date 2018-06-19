Your video, "IBM's new AI can debate you"
IBM's new AI can debate you

Project Debater is the company's latest artificial intelligence that pulls in data from hundreds of millions of sources to win a debating argument.
I would like to offer a different view. It's one small step for machine, one giant leap for machine kind. IBM's newest artificial intelligence system took on experienced human debaters, and won a live debate. Subsidizing space exploration is like investing in really good tires. It may not be fun to spend the extra money but ultimately you know both you and everyone else on the road will be better off. Called project debator the system scans hundreds of millions articles and journals to develop it's position on a topic. Then it creates a narrative to support it's argument. It has to be able to understand Language in a way that will enable it to figure what are arguments that support its stand of the debate. So we have developed a machine learning algorithm. It has neuro networks, [UNKNOWN] networks in it, it has other machine learning technologies in it. Project debator took part in two debates, each consisting of an introduction, a four minute rebutle and a concluding statement and in the second debate, the project debator actually convinced 20% of people to change their minds in favour of it. The AI even predicted and rebutted arguments before the human opponant made them. They were learning what is the rationale behind how a debate is structured. How do you build an argument to make it persuasive. IBM's human computer challenges began in 1997 when Deep Blue beat world chess champion Gary Kasparov. And in 2011, IBM Watson won Jeopardy. But its researchers say Project Debater has applications beyond just winning debates, like in the legal and financial fields. What we are trying to develop is a demonstration of technology that has a lot of power To aid human beings to expand their mind, to get better insights. Google is also developing an AI [UNKNOWN] duplex that conducts natural conversations on the phone. I'd like to reserve a table for Friday the 3rd. In San Francisco Lexie [UNKNOWN] CNEt.com for CBS news.

