Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
2:11
Watch Now

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Tech
Speaker 1: The Hyundai motor route is preparing to take to the skies as early as 2028 with the vehicle that you see right over my shoulder. Here, it's just the Peral A two, and it's an electric vertical takeoff and landing air taxi. Now, we saw a vehicle similar to this way back at CES 2020. The Hyundai Air Mobility SA one. That vehicle was designed in partnership with Uber, but as the years have passed, they've restructured, and now it's under their advanced air mobility superal brand. Now, what is this vehicle? [00:00:30] It's a battery, electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. It's got eight rotors, four of which tip upwards and four tip downwards for the takeoff phase takes off vertically. And then once you're in the air, all of the rotors flip forward and you have a fixed wing for more efficient traveling. For distances, they're expecting average trips For a vehicle like this to be around 25 to 40 miles of range. Speaker 1: Top speeds around 120 miles per hour, and its cruise is around 15,000 feet. Now, that range doesn't sound super impressive, [00:01:00] but you got to think about the purpose of an air taxi. This vehicle is designed to move people around the city over traffic. So the use case is you live in, for example, San Francisco, a very crowded city where you can take up to an hour to get to an airport. With this, you can take off from downtown, go straight up and over traffic, and be at the airport in around five minutes. Not a long trip, but you're saving a whole lot of time. Now, this designed to be a modular vehicle, which means that as battery technology improves over the years, [00:01:30] they'll be able to swap in more energy dense batteries, speed up charging, so the time between those trips can be even quicker. Speaker 1: Now, they're expecting to start building this thing in just a few years, and for the first commercial flights to take off as early as I said in 2028. Now, some of you will remember that when the SA one was announced, they were expecting trips to start as early as 2023, and here we are in 2024. So take that expectation with a bit of a grain of salt. To learn more about the Superal SA two, the road that Hyundai Motor Group took to get here [00:02:00] and how they plan on building this thing in a highly automated factory. You can head over to cnet.com for even more details.

Up Next

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
hyundai-supernal-s-a2-broll-01-mov-00-00-13-11-still001

Up Next

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
ces-samsungbooth-00-10-43-04-still001

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
ces-lg-booth-clean

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024

See LG's Car of the Future Concept
ces-lgalphable-00-00-01-07-still001

See LG's Car of the Future Concept

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
240109-yt-honda-reveal-ev-car-v02

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
ces-vw-00-00-08-09-still001

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
ces-samsungballie-clean

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
hyundai-supernal-s-a2-broll-01-mov-00-00-13-11-still001

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
ces-samsungbooth-00-10-43-04-still001

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
ces-lg-booth-clean

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024

See LG's Car of the Future Concept
ces-lgalphable-00-00-01-07-still001

See LG's Car of the Future Concept

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
240109-yt-honda-reveal-ev-car-v02

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Latest Products All latest products

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone