Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Speaker 1: The Hyundai motor route is preparing to take to the skies as early as 2028 with the vehicle that you see right over my shoulder. Here, it's just the Peral A two, and it's an electric vertical takeoff and landing air taxi. Now, we saw a vehicle similar to this way back at CES 2020. The Hyundai Air Mobility SA one. That vehicle was designed in partnership with Uber, but as the years have passed, they've restructured, and now it's under their advanced air mobility superal brand. Now, what is this vehicle? [00:00:30] It's a battery, electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. It's got eight rotors, four of which tip upwards and four tip downwards for the takeoff phase takes off vertically. And then once you're in the air, all of the rotors flip forward and you have a fixed wing for more efficient traveling. For distances, they're expecting average trips For a vehicle like this to be around 25 to 40 miles of range. Speaker 1: Top speeds around 120 miles per hour, and its cruise is around 15,000 feet. Now, that range doesn't sound super impressive, [00:01:00] but you got to think about the purpose of an air taxi. This vehicle is designed to move people around the city over traffic. So the use case is you live in, for example, San Francisco, a very crowded city where you can take up to an hour to get to an airport. With this, you can take off from downtown, go straight up and over traffic, and be at the airport in around five minutes. Not a long trip, but you're saving a whole lot of time. Now, this designed to be a modular vehicle, which means that as battery technology improves over the years, [00:01:30] they'll be able to swap in more energy dense batteries, speed up charging, so the time between those trips can be even quicker. Speaker 1: Now, they're expecting to start building this thing in just a few years, and for the first commercial flights to take off as early as I said in 2028. Now, some of you will remember that when the SA one was announced, they were expecting trips to start as early as 2023, and here we are in 2024. So take that expectation with a bit of a grain of salt. To learn more about the Superal SA two, the road that Hyundai Motor Group took to get here [00:02:00] and how they plan on building this thing in a highly automated factory. You can head over to cnet.com for even more details.
Up Next
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Latest Products All latest products
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone