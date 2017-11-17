Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buy

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Wearable Tech
Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buyIf you've decided you want a smartwatch, consider Huawei's latest, which offers 4G connectivity. Hold off if you're on the fence about wearables, though.
Transcript
Want a smart watch with cellular connectivity but don't have an iPhone? HUAWEI may very well have your back. The HUAWEI WATCH 2, released in Australia, comes with 4G support. The cellular connectivity also works in the US, HUAWEI says, but only metro areas and with select carriers. The perks of this connectivity include listening to music while you're on a run, calling in Uber if your phone dies, and making James Bond'esque calls from your wrist. You'll likely get less usage out of this than you think. I had to go out of my way each time I used these apps, cuz I had my phone with me anyway. Other than the 4G connectivity The Huawei Watch two represents all the good and bad that comes along with Android smart watches. It's big and it's bulky but it's stylish as far as big and bulky watches go. It also needs to be recharged every day, possibly more depending on how much 4G business you get up to. It'll give you all the regular text, email, and Facebook notifications If you're into that sort of thing. Android wear is a good operating system. Apple's watch iOS feels a little bit more fluid. But android wear is still more cohesive than fitbit's OS and smoother than the Tizen system that Samsung's were able to run. One area where Samsung has design leg up, though, is hardware. You navigate the Gear S3 by using the rotating bezel in conjunction with the screen. For the Watch 2, though, it's all touchscreen. At 1.2 inches there's not a lot of space, especially if you have fat fingers like me, and that's exacerbated by the screen's [UNKNOWN]. The [UNKNOWN] watch two also has all the features of a dedicated fitness tracker. There's a built in GPS in there which is helpful for runners and cyclers. Plus a heart rate tracker, VO2 max calculator, and even a virtual cloak. There's also a dedicated out which will relay you all your health data. Sorry swimmers. The Huawei Watch 2 is a good smart watch, but like all smartwatches out there, it's not an essential buy. I'm Daniel Van Boom, for the full review and more information, head back to cnet.com.