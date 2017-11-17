HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buy"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Wearable Tech

Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buy

If you've decided you want a smartwatch, consider Huawei's latest, which offers 4G connectivity. Hold off if you're on the fence about wearables, though.
1:52 /
Transcript
Want a smart watch with cellular connectivity but don't have an iPhone? HUAWEI may very well have your back. The HUAWEI WATCH 2, released in Australia, comes with 4G support. The cellular connectivity also works in the US, HUAWEI says, but only metro areas and with select carriers. The perks of this connectivity include listening to music while you're on a run, calling in Uber if your phone dies, and making James Bond'esque calls from your wrist. You'll likely get less usage out of this than you think. I had to go out of my way each time I used these apps, cuz I had my phone with me anyway. Other than the 4G connectivity The Huawei Watch two represents all the good and bad that comes along with Android smart watches. It's big and it's bulky but it's stylish as far as big and bulky watches go. It also needs to be recharged every day, possibly more depending on how much 4G business you get up to. It'll give you all the regular text, email, and Facebook notifications If you're into that sort of thing. Android wear is a good operating system. Apple's watch iOS feels a little bit more fluid. But android wear is still more cohesive than fitbit's OS and smoother than the Tizen system that Samsung's were able to run. One area where Samsung has design leg up, though, is hardware. You navigate the Gear S3 by using the rotating bezel in conjunction with the screen. For the Watch 2, though, it's all touchscreen. At 1.2 inches there's not a lot of space, especially if you have fat fingers like me, and that's exacerbated by the screen's [UNKNOWN]. The [UNKNOWN] watch two also has all the features of a dedicated fitness tracker. There's a built in GPS in there which is helpful for runners and cyclers. Plus a heart rate tracker, VO2 max calculator, and even a virtual cloak. There's also a dedicated out which will relay you all your health data. Sorry swimmers. The Huawei Watch 2 is a good smart watch, but like all smartwatches out there, it's not an essential buy. I'm Daniel Van Boom, for the full review and more information, head back to cnet.com.
Huawei Watch 2 LTE

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
Within the category of smartwatches, the Huawei Watch 2 is a great device. But that doesn't mean it's one you need to buy if you're not already sold on wearables.
Read full review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Wearable Tech videos

Video: Apple Watch fills the void left by iPod
Apple Watch fills the void left by iPod
2:52 October 28, 2017
The newest Apple Watch update adds a new radio app and supports streaming Apple Music. Scott Stein played with it for a couple days....
Play video
Video: Fitbit Ionic is the most advanced Fitbit watch... but not the best smartwatch
Fitbit Ionic is the most advanced Fitbit watch... but not the best smartwatch
3:12 October 15, 2017
It has tons of features, including music, payments, waterproofing and great battery life. It's not all perfect though.
Play video
Video: Oculus shows Dash, new 'Minority Report'-type interface for the Rift
Oculus shows Dash, new 'Minority Report'-type interface for the Rift
2:31 October 11, 2017
Oculus reveals ​a n​ew VR interface that lets you use hand controllers to move around in a VR app's menu.
Play video
Video: Oculus announces Project Santa Cruz with 6-degrees-of-freedom controllers
Oculus announces Project Santa Cruz with 6-degrees-of-freedom controllers
1:31 October 11, 2017
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previews Project Santa Cruz, new technology that will offer inside-out tracking and 6DoF controllers for...
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg unveils stand-alone Oculus Go VR headset
Zuckerberg unveils stand-alone Oculus Go VR headset
1:58 October 11, 2017
Mark Zuckerberg reveals the Oculus Go, a new untethered wireless VR headset. It will cost $199 and ship in early 2018.
Play video
Video: 6 best wearables to buy now
6 best wearables to buy now
1:44 October 10, 2017
Here's our top picks of smartwatches and trackers currently out there right now.
Play video
Video: Pixel Buds first hands-on
Pixel Buds first hands-on
1:45 October 6, 2017
CNET's Sean Hollister tries the Pixel Buds, Google's first wireless headphones. They'll cost $159 this November.
Play video
Video: Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: 3 ways to make it better
Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: 3 ways to make it better
5:43 September 29, 2017
The Apple Watch Series 3 LTE isn't for everyone, but if you use it to its fullest, it's going to be great. We've got three ways Apple...
Play video