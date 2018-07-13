Huawei's P20 Lite gives you a lot of features for not much

Phones
Huawei's P20 Lite gives you a lot of features for not muchAnd it looks a lot more expensive than it is, too.
Transcript
The Oneplus 6 is our favorite phone in the $500 range, but what if you don't have $500 to spend on a phone? [MUSIC] Here's the Huawei P20 Lite, or the Nova 3E, as it's known in some countries. The phone isn't officially available in the US But here in Australia it sells for 400 dollarydoos. That converts to about 300 Yank dollars. You get a lot for that price. The phone gives you a big full HD display, facial recognition, and a barely there Bezel design that's mostly only seen in much more expensive phones. And yeah, that does include a notch. On the back, you'll find a distinct and stylish design cleaned up by a lack of visible antennae lines. From all angles, this phone looks more expensive than it actually is. There's a dual camera set up at the rear which enables portrait mode. I managed to shoot some respectable photos with the P20 light, though the mode isn't perfect. Portrait photos can look artificially touched up and they often struggle to separate the subject from the background. There are some performance compromises, though. The phone isn't slow, but you will notice some lag when switching rapidly between apps. THis battery isn't exactly a marathon runner, either. You'll get a full day out of it, but not much more. That's not bad, but not particularly good either. But it'd be crazy to expect a $300 phone to have no compromises. If you feel like $500 is too much to spend on a phone, you won't go wrong with the Huawei P20 Lite. [MUSIC]