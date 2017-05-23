Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Huawei's new laptop looks like a MacBook Pro

The Matebook X is a sleek 13-inch fanless debut from Huawei.
[MUSIC] Huawei is dipping its toes into the laptop pool. The company unveiled its first laptop ever, the MateBook X. Running Windows 10, it's the first 13" fanless laptop with with in Intel u series processor. The Wallway Makebook X looks very similar to the 12 inch Macbook Pro, but with the Wallway logo on its cover. It has a sleek aluminum chasee that will be available in gold, gray, and pink. It's 12.5 milimeters thick and weights a little over two pounds. It's 2k resolution screen is beautifully sharp and vibrant with super narrow 4.4 milimeter bezels that maximize screen space. It also has a three by two screen ration that's more conducive for office work. The laptop is first to feature Dolby's Atomos sound system. Which features integrated software and hardware solutions for superior sound quality. Whereas your average laptop would sound tinny at max volume, the Huawei laptop in comparison sounds rich and full. The MateBook X is one of the only laptops that has this technology, making it a unique pick for anyone who likes to use their laptop as a television. The Walway laptop's power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor similar to some Walway phones. It also has a full size chicklet keyboard and two USB-C ports for fast charging and transferring data. If those aren't enough ports- Ports for you while it packages the laptop with a multi port adapter. While they also announced the 15 inch variant of the laptop. Though it wasn't available for us to try out at the press briefing. As well as a refresh to it's 12 inch [UNKNOWN] tablet.

