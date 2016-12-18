Connect with us
Huawei's Honor 6X doubles the camera fun
Huawei's Honor 6X doubles the camera fun: First Look

First Look: Huawei's Honor 6X doubles the camera fun

Budget phones don't usually get two rear cameras. They do now.

If you didn't know any better you might think that the Honor 6X here can be at least a $400 phone. See those two camera lenses on the back and that metallic finish? Those don't usually come in budget phones, but in fact that is exactly what the 6X is. This is Huawei's way of bringing coveted features like the kind of artistic allure or fact that you can On much pricier phones like the iPhone 7+, down to a level that pretty much anyone can afford. Now cost savings do mean a certain amount of hardware hub acts in other places, and that's just the way it goes. So don't expect the phone's two camera lenses for 12 megapixel and two megapixel, by the way, to shoot as well as duel cameras as phones with pricier camera parts. On paper though. The Huawei 6 access pecks, with pretty good for batter by. There is a 5.5 inch screen, a finger print reader, and an 8 mega pixel front facing camera. However, there are two things I don't love. The phone only runs on Android 6.0 for now, and we're not sure when it's gonna get an update. And you can't do mobile payments. The 6X goes on sale in January.

