Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe
Transcript
Huawei's big [UNKNOWN]
at streamed conference is the updated folding Mate X S, but it's not the only thing that company released, first out [INAUDIBLE] new tablet the Mate Pad pro with a 10.8 inch display it's not a small tablet but it almost feels smaller Due to the tiny bezels around the sides.
As a 2K display, which looked bright and crisp in my hand on time and the easiest Huawei's latest Kieran 99 processor which should make it pretty potent.
As well as providing 5G connectivity where available.
Much like Apple's iPad Pro, it's available with a keyboard case and a stylus that can magnetically attach to the top edge of the tablet.
Likewise phones.
It runs Android at its core, but it doesn't have access to Google services, including the Playstore.
While this was launched at the end of last year in China is the first time we've seen it in Europe where it's due to be launched in the coming weeks.
Next is a sound x, a smart speaker made in collaboration with French speaking manufacturer DVLA.
It's round shaped piece of black mesh and the desk on top makes it Somewhat reminiscent of Apple's homepod but the cut out side panels [INAUDIBLE] for base reasons, give it some of it's own style.
The sound quality seemed descent with a rich low end that shows [INAUDIBLE] electronic music.
It connects via bluetooth [INAUDIBLE] NFC on top for quickly pairing and NFT enabled phone.
Finally in the new lineup comes the Macbook X Pro, a refreshed version of its skinny Windows 10 laptop launched at last year's [UNKNOWN].
It packs a 13.9 inch high resolution touch-enabled display, an accurate glass touchpad, and the latest Intel processors.
My favorite thing though has to be the really cool looking emerald green color.
Its much better looking than the usual gray.
Both the sound X speaker and the Mac Book Pro laptop are due to go on sale in Europe including the UK in the coming weeks.
