Huawei P30 Pro's low-light photo skills are truly superb
Hawaii is the second largest phone manufacturer in the world and we the launch of the P 30 pro it is bringing up the big guns to that number one spot.
It's the P 30.
Pros look that first caught my attention.
It really stands out in a way that others simply don't.
The way that light blue blends into the pink on my breathing crystal review model is simply beautiful and it makes this phone way more eye catching than anything else that's out there.
It was in fact the pretty tones of the P30 Pro that drew the most attention in my testing time even against the Galaxy S10+.
And this is the most expensive ceramic white model.
Against the P30 Pro it doesn't really compete on the prettiness front.
It's built from glass and metal and as such it has a satisfying heft to it when you pick it up.
So if Huawei's earlier phones felt a little cheap to hold but this thing feels anything but.
Of course, as it is glass you'll want to avoid dropping it a very real possibility given the inherent slipperiness of all glass designs.
There is at least IP 68 waterproofing to keep it safe from spilled drinks.
As no headphone jack on the P 30.
Pro and the fingerprint scanner is now built into the display.
It works well and recognize my prince more often than not, I found it marginally more accurate and the Galaxy S 10s in screen fingerprint scanner, though neither are as consistently accurate as a more standard optical scanner.
It's also no micro SD card slot as Huawei has it gained opted for its own nano memory card format for expanding the storage.
Those cards are more expensive and much harder to come by than standard micro SD cards.
So do be aware that you will not be able to use your existing micro SC cards in this phone But turn the phone over, and we will see the real hero features of the P30 Pro.
The camera.
You get a 20 mega pixel super wide angle lens a regular 40 mega pixel lens and a weird looking square lens that uses a prism based periscope system to achieve a huge zoom.
You can zoom not only five times, but also a whopping 10 times without that much loss in quality.
I was skeptical when Huawei first explain this to me, but it actually works quite well.
You can zoom into a seen a huge amounts getting up close on details simply out of reach of any other phone camera.
It's not as completely lost as Huawei claims, some small details are still a bit fuzzy, but if you compare the P30 Pro Zoom shot to a shot from the S10 Plus's two times telephoto lens, Huawei is really leaps and bounds in front.
The P30 Pro also plays an absolute blinder when it comes to night shots.
The P20 Pro was already one of my top low light phone picks thanks to its incredible night mode.
Thankfully that stand-alone camera mode is still onboard.
Capturing shots with much more shadow detail and controlled highlights than almost any other phone is able to manage.
But a P30 Pro takes that low light even further.
With the combination of a new type of image sensor and a high ISO speed, this phone is able to capture images in situations where even my eyes can't see properly.
Let's say my bathroom in almost total darkness, the P30 Pro was still able to get a bright, if rather grainy image.
In the same scene, the S10 plus' shot came out looking like something taken in the 19th century.This new super low-light skill isn't a dedicated mode though and can be a little hit or miss or when the phone actually applies it.
If there's almost no light in a scene, say at a park at night where there are no street lights, it'll kick in and brighten up that scene.
If however you're taking a shot of a street at night with street lamps casting at least some ambient light There's almost no difference in what you'll find on the P30 PRO than what you'll find on the S10.
Everyday shots from the standard camera, though, are decent if not a little uninspiring.
Against the S10 PLUS, the P30 PRO's images have more muted colors It doesn't balance highlights and shadows quite as well.
Sometimes leaving bright skies looking a little washed out.
But it's probably has a 2340 by 1080 pixel resolution which is a step below the maximum resolution of the Galaxy S10 Plus, but I doubt you'll really notice much difference.
The screen structure's right to the edges of the phone broken only by a tiny teardrop notch at the top just big enough to house that front-facing camera.
I do like this solution, it's very unobtrusive when you're watching full screen videos or playing big In dramatic games it's a small an option the s 10 plus is hole punch guts out for the two front facing cameras but having used both I don't really have much of a preference between them it really shouldn't be your primary decision when deciding Between these two phones.
P30 Pro runs Huawei's latest [UNKNOWN] 980 processor with 8 GB of ram.
Now in benchmark terms a phone isn't a match of the S10+, but benchmarks really don't tell the whole story and I can say with confidence that this phone is far from slow.
Navigation around the interface is swift and lag free.
Video streaming without issue and playing graphically demanding games like Asphalt 9 Legends and PUBG was a breeze.
It runs Android 9 Pie at it's core but Huawei has slapped The latest version of its EMUI interface over the top.
Now I'm not totally fussed about this software, it's fine to use but it does remove the app drawer, which I find a little bit frustrating that you can put that back in the settings should you wish.
Charging the capacious 4200 milliamp an hour battery is done by USBC and it's equipped with a super fast charge, which will take the phone from empty to 70% in only 30 minutes of charging as long as you use the bundle 40 watt charger.
It's actually one of my highlights of the phone as I often find myself forgetting to charge much during the day.
Wanting to give it a bit of a boost before I had on a night out.
All this needs is a quick boost to give me enough juice back to last the evening without having to carry an external battery pack with me.
Not the running out of power is much of an issue with this thing anyway, I found the phone would comfortably last a full day of reasonably heavy usage.
Often with a bit left to get me into the next morning.
It's still a phone I'd want to charge every night just to be safe, but that's pretty much the case with every smart phone on the market.
And if you do happen to have juice to spare, then you can always hand some it off to a friend in need using the two way wireless charging.
Just hold any Qi enabled device to the back of the phone to send the power across, just as you can on the Galaxy S10 phone.
At 899 pounds in the UK, this phone doesn't come cheap, but its astonishing low light and zoom scale, its colorful design and its awesome battery life.
Mean you're getting a whole lot of phone for your money.
