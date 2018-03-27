Your video, "Huawei P20 Pro is the first phone with 3 rear cameras "
[MUSIC] Take a look at the Huawei P20 Pro. What do you see? Now don't be distracted by the iridescent backing that basically makes this phone look like the mobile version of a Starbucks unicorn frappucino. No. The three camera lenses on the back of the P20 Pro are what really deserve your attention. Hua Wei has gone big with a 40 megapixel main camera, a 20 megapixel monochrome lens and an eight megapixel telephoto lens for helping you zoom in really close. That's a lot of cameras. And the 20 pro has a ton of photo features to match. It can take pictures in color or in black and white. It has five times hyper zoom. You can take portrait photos with different lighting scenarios which is a direct copy of the iPhone X. Huawei says the camera can take a usable photo even in an extremely dark environment. And its software can take much better pictures over a long exposure time without you needing a tripod to keep the image from blurring. Because let's face it Your hands just aren't that steady. But wait, there's more. You can take a shot in under half a second when you double press the volume down button, though you won't be able to frae it yourself. Artificial intelligence settings within the phone will detect objects like food, people and flowers. And will automatically apply the right settings to help photos look their best. There's also super slow motion video at 960 frames per second. Just like on the Samsung Galaxy S9. And all that's with the rear camera. You can take a selfie portrait too, using a 24 mega pixel front facing camera and apply beauty mode if you like. The camera also gives you the option of saving your selfies flipped, or as you see yourself in preview. There's also a pro mode, HDR, and the usual subsettings to play with. We'll have to fully test the cameras to see just how well they do. Now if you don't think you really need three cameras on the back, you've always got another phone, too. The regular P20, and this shares many of the same specs, like Android 8.1 Oreo and lots of internal storage, and the ability to notch or not to notch. What the P20 doesn't have is that extra telephoto lens and the rear camera boasts fewer mega pixels. So to break it down the P20 gets you a 12 megapixel main camera and then 20 megapixel monochrome lens compared to the P20 Pro which gives you a 40 megapixel main camera and a 20 megapixel monochrome lens. The two phones have a few other differences, besides. For example, the P20 is a little smaller. It's not quite as water resistant. And it has a smaller battery as well. But don't worry, you can still get it in that mesmerizing twilight shade. Check out our first impressions for even more details and differences between the P20 and P20 Pro. [MUSIC]

